From THE VOICE to THE NOTEBOOK: Juliette Ojeda’s Broadway Journey

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“If this is love, maybe I’m ready.” And she was as ready as she’d ever be.

Juliette Ojeda was born and raised in Florida and is a first-generation Cuban-American with a deep passion for singing and acting. Her parents immigrated from Cuba to Miami, building a new life from the ground up. Growing up, Juliette found her biggest inspiration in her parents and their remarkable journey. Watching them pursue their dreams instilled in her a spark of determination, if they could chase their goals, so could she. I’ve had the privilege of getting to know Juliette personally, and seeing her dedication and passion up close has been truly inspiring.

Her journey began during her junior year of high school amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, when she created a TikTok account and started posting singing videos. Her talent quickly caught the attention of viewers, where she gained over five hundred thousand followers. But it was a single comment that changed everything: a follower told Juliette that her aunt was the casting director for The Voice and encouraged her to audition. After a phone call with the casting director, everything fell into place.

Juliette made the decision to take a gap year from her studies at the Boston Conservatory at Berklee to compete on The Voice Season 24. For her first performance, she sang an original Salsa arrangement of Olivia Newton-John’s “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” blending two of her greatest passions: her heritage and musical theater. Her performance impressed the coaches, and Juliette chose Gwen Stefani as her coach, advancing all the way to the Battles Round.

On the very night her episode of The Voice aired, Juliette had her final callback for The Notebook Musical on Broadway, following an initial self-tape submission. Just two months after her journey on The Voice came to a close, she learned she would be making her Broadway debut in The Notebook. Time seemed to move quickly, a fitting foreshadowing, as the Notebook musical’s opening number is called “Time.”

Juliette was originally asked to submit a self-tape for the role of Younger Allie and ultimately joined the cast as a swing, covering Younger Allie, Sarah, Georgie, and Nurse Joanna. It was her very first time swinging, a demanding role often described as the backbone of Broadway. For Juliette, stepping into such a vital position made her debut in The Notebook all the more meaningful.

The book and film of The Notebook had always been a huge part of Juliette’s life, so stepping into its pages and helping bring the beloved story to Broadway was nothing short of life-changing. Juliette officially made her Broadway debut in The Notebook as Georgie, but her swing journey quickly became one filled with high-stakes, unforgettable moments. In true Broadway fashion, she had her very first mid-show swing-on for Sarah, jumping into the role right after the opening number with only adrenaline and training to carry her through. She later went on to play Younger Allie for eight performances and continued to step into Sarah’s shoes once or twice a week throughout the show’s nine-month run on Broadway. Each performance showcased her versatility and resilience, proving not only her talent but also her ability to step into every role with beauty and grace.

From The Voice to The Notebook, Juliette’s journey is a reminder that following your passions can open doors you never imagined. Her story encourages us all to chase our dreams, to take risks, and to find joy along the way. At the end of the day, as we’re reminded in “My Days,” what matters most is being proud of the way we’ve spent our days. And as The Notebook teaches us in “If This Is Love,” perhaps the greatest readiness we can have is to embrace the love, the art, the life and the journey we’re given.