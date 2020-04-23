'Free Streams On STAGE' Continues With THURSDAY IN THE PARK Broadway Softball League Reality Show

Theatre streaming service STAGE continues to unlock popular titles from its catalog during the COVID-19 pandemic and make them available free of charge as part of its "Free Streams on STAGE" initiative.

Following last weekend's offering of Ilana Levine's Little Known Facts: The Series, STAGE has teamed with creator Kim Travis to release Thursday in the Park, inspired by her experiences playing in the Broadway Show League - the official softball league of the Broadway community. The League is comprised of people who work on Broadway and Off-Broadway shows: celebrities currently "on the boards," and members of the casts, crews, and orchestras, as well as union teams and theatrical organizations.

This Friday, April 24th, at 12 p.m EST, viewers will be able to tune in to The STAGE Network's Facebook and YouTube channels to stream the entire first season of the sports-themed reality TV show following actors Roddy Kennedy (Hamilton), Justine Salata (Orange Is The New Black), and John Arthur Greene (American Idol) as they participate in the 2018 softball season.

All six episodes will remain available until Sunday, April 26th, at midnight.

Additional titles in the "Free Streams On STAGE" series will be announced weekly as the quarantine continues.

"This is one of the most ambitious things we've ever produced," said Jesse L. Kearney, Chief Operating Officer of STAGE. "When we began creating original content, our goal was to craft pieces that were complementary to the live theatrical experience. 'Thursday in the Park' provides viewers with an opportunity to explore the lives of working New York actors after they leave the theater," added Bobby Traversa, STAGE's Executive Vice President.

Thursday in the Park is an original reality TV show that tells the story of the 65-year-old Broadway Show League - the official softball league of the Broadway community. This series follows three actors (Hamilton's Roddy Kennedy, School of Rock's John Arthur Greene, and Actors' Equity's Justine Salata) throughout the 2018 season in Central Park as they balance the highs and lows of their careers in the performing arts industry with their love of America's favorite pastime. Actual game footage - plus interviews with current and former players - complete a compelling portrait of this tight-knit community that the public rarely sees.





