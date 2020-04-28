Frances McDormand, Oscar Isaac and More Lead THE OEDIPUS PROJECT

Theater of War Productions will premiere The Oedipus Project via a live Zoom presentation on May 7, 2020 at 7pm ET. The cast includes: Frances McDormand, John Turturro, Oscar Isaac, Jeffrey Wright , Frankie Faison, David Strathairn, and NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. The interactive and live event builds on Theater of War Productions' tradition of presenting dramatic theatrical readings as a catalyst for powerful guided audience conversations designed to promote positive mental health.

For this event, organizers are hoping to virtually convene thousands of people from NYC and around the country to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on individuals, families, and communities. As you may know, Oedipus the King is a timeless story about arrogant leadership, ignored prophecy, and a pestilence that ravages the city of Thebes. At the time the play was first performed, in 429 BC, the audience would have been recovering from a plague that killed nearly one-third of the Athenian population. Seen through this lens, the play might be as relevant now as it was in its own time.

This event kicks off TOWP's broader program of digital initiatives to alleviate the mental health pressures caused by COVID-19. The goal of these performances will be to create free, easily-accessible opportunities for people struggling in isolation with trauma, loss, illness, and distress to communalize their experiences with others who share them, while accessing local and national resources and information.

More information on Theater of War Productions can be found at https://theaterofwar.com/. Eventbrite link to RSVP is available here.





