Fran and Barry Weissler Are Selling Their $13.2 Million Estate
The 18.4-acre estate is located in Waccabuc, NY.
Broadway producers Fran and Barry Weissler are selling their $13.2 million estate in Waccabuc, NY, The New York Post reports.
The 18.4-acre estate is located at 35 Schoolhouse Road, and features a four-bedroom main residence and a four-bedroom guest house.
The property also includes an outdoor amphitheater/sculpture by artist Beverly Pepper, where the Weisslers have hosted private performances by Christopher Plummer, the New York Philharmonic, James Earl Jones, Tommy Tune, Marvin Hamlisch and others.
There is also a sculpture garden which features artists including Hanneke Beaumont, as well as a pool, cabana rooms, a tennis court and a wooded walking path.
Below, get a video tour of the property:
Read more on The New York Post and check out the listing on the William Pitt website.
Barry Weissler and Fran Weissler are best known for bringing musicals to the stage such as Chicago, Finding Neverland, La Cage aux Folles, Waitress, Pippin, and more.
The pair met in 1964 during an engagement of a touring theatrical production in New Jersey. The two then started a touring theatrical group, The National Theatre Company, which presented classic plays to High School, College and adult audiences with professional casts.
After years of touring Shakespearean plays on the east coast they brought Othello and Medea to Broadway in 1982. The two plays earned them their first two Tony Award nominations.
As of 2014 the pair have earned 28 Tony or Drama Desk nominations. They have won 7 Tony Awards and 4 Drama Desk Awards. The couple also received the Olivier Award for Outstanding Musical Production for their production of Chicago in the London West End.
In 2010, the Weisslers were given a lifetime achievement award by the New York Musical Theatre Festival. The Playhouse Square Awarded Barry & Fran Weissler their "Star Award for achievement in the Performing Arts" in 2014.
