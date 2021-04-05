Fran Drescher on THE NANNY Musical and the Pop Star She's Eyeing For the Titular Role

Fran Drescher opened up about the upcoming Broadway adaptation of The Nanny that is still in the works.

She talked about it in a recent interview with Marie Claire, revealing that it will be "very funny" and "much bigger than the TV show."

She also revealed that she is considering making an appearance in the musical herself, playing the role of Sylvia Fine (her character's mother).

As for the titular role, Drescher has her eye on a particular pop star, who she declined to name. She said she ran into the singer at a Christmas party and approached her about the role.

"Her eyes kind of lit up," Drescher said.

Read more on Marie Claire.

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, the musical will feature a book co-written by Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee Drescher and Jacobson, with lyrics by Emmy and Golden Globe winner Rachel Bloom and music by Bloom and three-time Emmy winner and the late Tony Award nominee Adam Schlesinger. Bloom and Schlesinger won a 2019 Emmy Award together for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"). Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) will direct.

Partly inspired by Drescher's own life growing up in Queens, New York, The Nanny's beloved 146 episodes aired from 1993 to 1999, starring Drescher and earning 12 Emmy Award nominations over 6 seasons. The television show has been aired in over 90 countries and more than 30 languages.