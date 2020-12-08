Fran Drescher Dishes on THE NANNY Musical on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Fran Drescher appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show today to talk - among other things - about the upcoming stage musical adaptation of her hit TV show "The Nanny."

"In the musical, I think we're really going to kind of bust open from the small box on the TV into big musical numbers," Drescher said.

"We never really saw him actually produce a show, but now that'll be part of the show," she continued, referring to the character Max Sheffield, who was a Broadway producer on the sitcom, which ran for six seasons from 1993 through 1999.

The musical will feature a book co-written by Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee Drescher and Jacobson, with lyrics by Emmy and Golden Globe winner Rachel Bloom and music by Bloom and three-time Emmy winner and the late Tony Award nominee Adam Schlesinger. Bloom and Schlesinger won a 2019 Emmy Award together for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend").

Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) will direct.

Partly inspired by Drescher's own life growing up in Queens, New York, The Nanny's beloved 146 episodes aired from 1993 to 1999, starring Drescher and earning 12 Emmy Award nominations over 6 seasons. The television show has been aired in over 90 countries and more than 30 languages.

Drescher herself made her Broadway debut playing Madame in the 2013 revival of Rogers & Hammerstein's "Cinderella."

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" here:

We are SO ready for The Nanny musical! Tune in today for the inside scoop from @FranDrescher as she takes us on a home tour PLUS a sneak peek at her new Lifetime movie #TheChristmasSetup! pic.twitter.com/ZzI3K3a5T8 - The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) December 8, 2020

