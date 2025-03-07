Fox News Personalities Laura Ingraham and Maria Bartiromo Appointed to Kennedy Center Board

Click Here for More on The Arts in America

The New York Times is reporting that Donald Trump has appointed two Fox News personalities, Laura Ingraham and Maria Bartiromo, to the board of the Kennedy Center.

“This completes our selection,” the president wrote on social media.

Laura Ingraham is best known as the host of The Ingraham Angle on Fox News, where she covers politics, culture, and current events from a right-wing perspective. Maria Bartiromo is currently an anchor on Fox Business and Fox News, hosting Mornings with Maria and Sunday Morning Futures.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the national tour of Hamilton has cancelled its Kennedy Center engagement due to Trump's takeover. The production was previously scheduled to be part of the Kennedy Center’s celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

BroadwayWorld previously reported that President Trump was elected as the chairman of the board of trustees of the Kennedy Center, with Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter being fired as a part of Trump's overhaul.

In addition, Board Treasurer Shonda Rhimes, National Symphony Orchestra Artistic Advisor Ben Folds, and Artistic Advisor-at-Large Renée Fleming resigned from their roles, a tour of children's musical Finn, which was to be produced by the theatre, has been canceled, and The Kennedy Center has removed the National Symphony Orchestra's concert "A Peacock Among Pigeons: Celebrating 50 Years of Pride" from its website. Dancers recently protested Trump's involvement in the instituion, and the changes being made to the programming outside of the Kennedy Center.