Four/four Presents OPEN AIR With Melanie Charles, Kayla Farrish, Moor Mother and Rena Butler

four/four presents, a curatorial platform commissioning collaborations between musicians, choreographers, and dancers, is producing its first series of live collaborative outdoor shows this summer entitled Open Air.

The series provides opportunities for artists to connect and create new work once again in a live setting, stepping out of their usual collaborator circles and expanding their network and audience. Upcoming performances include jazz, soul, and experimental vocalist and flutist Melanie Charles and choreographer Kayla Farrish on Sunday, September 12 (originally scheduled for August 8), and musician and poet Moor Mother and choreographer Rena Butler on Tuesday, September 21 (originally scheduled for September 15).

four/four will livestream the shows and film each performance for audiences who are not able to experience the live event. Past Open Air performances have featured singer-songwriter Madison McFerrin with choreographer/dancers Samantha Figgins and Jessica Pinkett at Jackie Robinson Park in Harlem (June), and experimental harpist Mary Lattimore and choreographer Loni Landon at Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn (July).

Since four/four began its journey in May 2020, it has been commissioned to create work for such organizations as Central Park SummerStage and Brooklyn music venue Public Records, where it presented a digital music and dance series entitled TETHERED. four/four brought together musicians and dancers from all over the world to collaborate on films for these organizations featuring such artists as Jon Batiste, Madison McFerrin, Charlotte Dos Santos, L'Rain, Xenia Rubinos, Samora Pinderhughes, and Rafiq Bhatia and Ian Chang (of Son Lux), and dancers from Alvin Ailey, Batsheva Dance Company, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Martha Graham Dance Company, Nederlands Dans Theater, and others.

OPEN AIR SERIES: SEPTEMBER 2021

Sunday, September 12, at 5pm

Melanie Charles and Kayla Farrish

Maria Hernandez Park, Bushwick (Knickerbocker Avenue and Starr Street, Brooklyn)

Free with RSVP / $25 reserved seat

Tuesday, September 21, 7pm

Moor Mother and Rena Butler

Brooklyn Bridge Park, Pier 1, Dumbo (2 Furman Street, Brooklyn)

Free with RSVP / $25 reserved seat

For reservations, go to fourfourpresents.com/events.