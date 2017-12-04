Former New York Yankee Reggie Jackson Joins DAMN YANKEES Benefit Concert; Full Company Announced!

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) has just announced that former New York Yankee right fielder & "Mr. October" Reggie Jackson has joined the Damn Yankees Benefit Concert Reading. The MLB superstar will play the role of "Mr. Welch."

The Tony award-winning musical comedy by George Abbott and Douglass Wallop with music and lyrics by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross stars Whoopi Goldberg as "Applegate," Maggie Gyllenhaal as "Lola" and Matthew Morrison "Joe Hardy" and includes Stephen Bogardus "Joe Boyd," Danny Burstein as "Van Buren," Victoria Clark as "Meg Boyd," Annie Golden "Doris," Julie Halston "Sister" and Adrienne Warren "Gloria Thorpe."

In addition to Reggie Jackson, completing the company are Jill Abramovitz, Paula Leggett Chase, Lawrence Clayton, Greg Hildreth, Tari Kelly, Michael McCormick, Shina Ann Morris, Kevin Munhall, Keven Quillon, Samantha Sturm, Anthony Wayne, Haley Swindal, Noah Weisberg and Christian Dante White.

Roundabout's Associate Artist Kathleen Marshall will direct this one-night only special event, with Musical Direction by Rob Berman. Roundabout welcomes back Kathleen following her Tony Award winning work directing and choreographing Anything Goes and prior to that, her Tony-winning choreography for another Adler and Ross musical comedy - The Pajama Game (Tony Award, Best Revival). Ms. Gyllenhaal returns following her acclaimed Broadway debut in The Real Thing, Matthew Morrison was last at Roundabout in A Naked Girl on the Appian Way, Stephen Bogardus was last seen in Old Acquaintance, Danny Burstein returns following his Tony nominated performance in Cabaret and before that Talley's Folly, Victoria Clark returns following her starring role in The Marriage of Bette and Boo, Annie Golden returns after the Tony-

nominated musical Violet and Julie Halston was last with Roundabout for Anything Goes and On the Twentieth Century. Roundabout is thrilled to welcome legendary Ms. Goldberg and Adrienne Warren into the family of Roundabout artists.

The Benefit Concert Reading will take place on Monday, December 11, 2017 at 7:30 PM at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

Would you do ANYTHING to help your favorite baseball team win the pennant? In the Faustian baseball musical, Damn Yankees, Joe Boyd sells his soul to the devil to be the home run hitter that will guide his favorite team, the Washington Senators, to a win against those "Damn Yankees." Featuring the classical musical theatre standards, "Heart," "Two Lost Souls" and "Whatever Lola Wants", follow Joe in his quest to save his team...and his soul.

Proceeds from the Benefit Concert Reading of Damn Yankees support Roundabout Theatre Company's many programs and initiatives, including Education at Roundabout.

The creative team includes Derek McLane (Set Design), Jeff Mahshie (Costume Design), Don Holder (Lighting Design) and Ken Travis (Sound Design).

VIP, Benefactor and Producer tickets include admission to an exclusive cast party following the performance. Generous underwriting support is provided by Roxanne and Scott Bok, Michael T. Cohen, Colliers International NY LLC, Kiendl and John Gordon, Tom and Kitty Patterson Kempner, and Diane and Tom Tuft. Damn Yankees is sponsored by Google. Golden Ram Imports is the wine sponsor for the evening.

