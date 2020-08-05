Follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Tumblr
Follow Our Student Blog Instagram Account!
We're highlighting our student bloggers on Instagram!
Our student blogs are for college students, by college students! Visit our Student Center Blogs HERE.
We're showing our bloggers the spotlight with our brand new Instagram account, @broadwayworldbloggers!
Follow the account to read their latest blogs, think-pieces, letters, and more.
Check out some recent posts below!
Student blogger @mauraconsedine_ interviewed @hamiltonmusical original ensemble member @bettcm about her college career, Hamilton on Disney+, and more! Link in bio.
A post shared by BroadwayWorld Student Blogs (@broadwayworldbloggers) on Aug 5, 2020 at 2:50pm PDT
Student blogger Audrey questions the uncertainty of returning to campus in the fall. Link in bio!
A post shared by BroadwayWorld Student Blogs (@broadwayworldbloggers) on Aug 5, 2020 at 2:52pm PDT
Everyone has a theater idol. For student blogger Nora, it's @carriehopefletcher! Read her blog at the link in our bio.
A post shared by BroadwayWorld Student Blogs (@broadwayworldbloggers) on Aug 5, 2020 at 3:02pm PDT
How do technicians and actors work cohesively? Student blogger Marie breaks it down for us! Link in bio.
A post shared by BroadwayWorld Student Blogs (@broadwayworldbloggers) on Aug 5, 2020 at 3:03pm PDT
More Hot Stories For You
-
Disney World Replaces BEAUTY AND THE BEAST With Non-Equity Show
Disney World has replaced Beauty and the Beast with a show featuring performers that are not represented by Actors' Equity as Disney and Equity remain...
Theatre vs. Theater- What's the Difference?
Just ask Eliza Doolittle- the English language can be tricky. Some words consistently confound even the wisest grammar gurus, including one in particu...
Andrea Bocelli Says He Was 'Humiliated and Offended' By Lockdown Rules
Andrea Bocelli recently spoke out against the lockdown rules set in place by the Italian government during the pandemic, saying he was “humiliated and...
Disney's Live-Action MULAN Will Be Released on Disney+ This September for an Extra Fee
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the release of Disney's live-action Mulan has now been delayed several times, but a new plan for its arrival has...
BREAKING: 2020 CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Starring the Radio City Rockettes is Cancelled
MSG Entertainment has announced that the 2020 production of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes has been cancelled due to the ...
VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Performs 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' as Tribute to John Lewis
Jennifer Hudson was one of the stars who took part in CBSa??s John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero TV special, which aired on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET....