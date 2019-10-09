Flux Takeover Of Socrates Sculpture Park Announced

Socrates Sculpture Park, gets Flux'd! Flux Factory is thrilled to bring Resident and Alumni performance interventions to the beloved the Long Island City/Astoria waterfront park dedicated to supporting artists in the production and presentation of public art.



Flux Factory, takes over the Park for an adventurous afternoon of performance, engagement, and installation activating The 2019 Socrates Annual exhibition. Come experience Flux's core themes in action - collaboration, experimentation, and play.



PARTICIPATING ARTISTS

Abang-guard (Jevijoe Vitug and Maureen Catbagan), Abigail Entsminger and Seth Timothy Larson, Amir Badawi, Catalina Jordan Alvarez, Daniel Fishkin, Eleni Zaharopoulos, Flex Factory with Aliya Bonar, Cayla Lockwood and others, Jaime Iglehart, Jonathan Sims, Roopa Vasudevan, Tommy Nguyen

Flux Factory Flux Factory provides affordable space to 40 local and international emerging Artists-in-Residence annually through bi-annual open calls. This artist's hive is an incubator for experimentation with collaborative processes showcased in Flux's 1300 sq ft gallery, which hosts over 75 annual multidisciplinary events - all events are free and open to the public. Accessibility

The Park's address is 32-01 Vernon Boulevard / Long Island City, NY 11106. The main entrance is located at the intersection of Vernon Boulevard and Broadway. You can also enter through the gate at the north end of the Park on Vernon Boulevard.







