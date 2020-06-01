Flushing Town Hall's Live, Virtual Jazz Jam to Present SONGS THAT SOOTHE YOU

As part of Flushing Town Hall's free, virtual series, FTH at Home!, the institution's beloved monthly jazz jam has gone virtual. Led by Astoria resident Carol Sudhalter and the FTH house band, the Virtual Jazz Jam: Celebrating the Legacy of Louis Armstrong has brought thousands of artists together online throughout the pandemic and will continue to do so at the next jam scheduled for Wednesday, June 10 at 7 PM.

While the historic venue's doors are currently closed due to COVID-19, online programming can bring people from all over the world together to enjoy music as one-something that is profoundly embedded in Flushing Town Hall's mission of bringing global arts to global people. Flushing Town Hall's virtual jazz jams have seen viewers from New York to California, and even from across the Atlantic from Italy and Germany, tune in to Facebook live to enjoy the music.

Since the first jam in April, the number of participating artists has doubled, and views on Facebook have exceeded 3,700, with more than 1,100 engagements online-numbers that surpassed the participation and capacity of the venue during previous in-person sessions.

Flushing Town Hall has traditionally offered a robust array of jazz presentations, including performances by renowned NEA jazz masters such as the late Jimmy Heath. The historic arts organization spearheaded the creation of the Queens Jazz Trail Map, celebrating the borough's iconic sites and jazz legends, and every month, Sudhalter, hosts the popular monthly jazz jam populated by dozens of area jazz artists.

The upcoming Virtual Jazz Jam: Celebrating the Legacy of Louis Armstrong, is open to a maximum 20 jammers - on a first-come first-served basis - from anywhere in the world to participate and contribute to the theme for June will be "Songs That Soothe You." Participating musicians will perform jazz tunes that heal, uplift, and celebrate resiliency. All members of the public are invited to watch the live stream but interested singers and instrumentalists must register to participate (only 20 will be selected).

Interested participants should email education@flushingtownhall.org and identify a three- to four-minute tune they intend to share that is in keeping with the theme. It can be live or pre-recorded (but not a professional, edited recording). Musicians who already played at the April or May jam should not apply again, as the venue is rotating in new participants.

Audiences can watch this session LIVE and for FREE by simply tuning in to Flushing Town Hall's Facebook page or Zoom on Wednesday, June 10 at 7 PM EST. Flushing Town Hall continues to hold virtual jazz jams all the way until at least September-every second Wednesday of the month, with more jams on July 8, and August 12 and September 9.

Jazz lovers should also mark their calendars for Friday, June 19, when Flushing Town Hall will celebrate the life and legacy of NEA Jazz Master Jimmy Heath, the Music Director of the Queens Jazz Orchestra, in A Virtual Tribute to Jazz Legend Jimmy Heath- "I'm Back Swinging Again!.



Mr. Heath, who passed away in January at the age of 93, had been due to return to Flushing Town Hall's stage with his orchestra that evening. The special event will feature appearances by many celebrated musical artists who have crossed paths -and taken the stage - with Jimmy Heath throughout his storied career. Among those who are participating are Mona Heath, Jimmy Heath's wife; jazz legends Albert "Tootie" Heath, Barry Harris, Jimmy Owens, and Dorthaan Kirk; and members of Queens Jazz Orchestra including Antonio Hart, David Wang, Jeb Patton and Douglas Purviance.

While all FTH at Home! programming is presented free of charge, those who are able and moved to do so are encouraged to donate to the Step Up for Flushing Town Hall campaign, which will provide vital funding to supplant the staggering loss of earned revenue, or join the venue's first virtual Step Up Soirée on June 13.

"Flushing Town Hall has been presenting jazz for 40 years, celebrating both emerging, mid-career and well-known artists! We are grateful that we can continue to celebrate music with our local community and with music lovers across the world," said Executive & Artistic Director Ellen Kodadek, "If you have ever enjoyed a jazz performance at Flushing Town Hall or turned to Jazz in times of joy or sadness, we ask you to please consider a tax-deductible gift today or join us at our Step Up Soirée."

Jazz, music, and art aficionados are invited to join and give generously for the institution's Step Up Soirée, a festive, virtual Gala benefiting Flushing Town Hall on June 13. Donation levels range from $100 to $5,000. In the days preceding the event, Flushing Town Hall will be offering a virtual dance lesson, cooking lesson, and cocktail mixology lesson to help guests prepare for a fun party.

WEDNESDAY JUNE 10 @ 7:00 PM

Virtual Jazz Jam: Songs That Soothe You

To watch live, tune in to Facebook or Zoom.

To participate, email education@flushingtownhall.org and identify the 3- to 4-minute tune you intend to play. Only 20 musicians will be selected.

Other Virtual Events

MONDAY JUNE 8

Kickoff for Call and Response: Grief, Resiliency, and Hope in the Time of COVID

http://www.flushingtownhall.org/call-and-response

A dynamic, community art project along Flushing Town Hall's Northern Boulevard fence.

SATURDAY JUNE 13 @ 7:00 PM

Step Up Soirée

http://www.flushingtownhall.org/gala

A virtual benefit for Flushing Town Hall

FRIDAY JUNE 19 @ 7:00 PM

A Virtual Tribute to Jazz Legend Jimmy Heath

https://www.facebook.com/events/775525409631933/

Featuring the Queens Jazz Orchestra and special guests.

FRIDAYS @ 5:00 PM

Zoom Hang for Queens artists

URL: https://zoom.us/j/283009195 or join by phone: (646) 558-8656

Meeting ID: 283 009 195

