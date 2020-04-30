Flushing Town Hall's Live Jazz Jam Goes Virtual In May

After a smashing success at its online premiere in April, Flushing Town Hall will hold a second Virtual Jazz Jam: Celebrating the Legacy of Louis Armstrong on Wednesday, May 13 at 7 PM. Led by Astoria, Queens resident Carol Sudhalter and Flushing Town Hall's house jazz band, the monthly in-person jam has been one of the venue's most beloved, monthly gatherings - and now it's online for artists to find community online.

With Flushing Town Hall's doors temporarily closed due to COVID-19, the monthly Jazz Jam has moved online and is now engaging jazz aficionados as part of the historic institution's new series, FTH at Home!, which also features Facebook watch parties, Global Arts for Global Kids learning programs, Zoom Hang for Queens artists and community members.

Flushing Town Hall has traditionally offered a robust array of jazz presentations, including performances by renowned NEA jazz masters such as the late Jimmy Heath. The historic arts organization spearheaded the creation of the Queens Jazz Trail Map, celebrating the borough's iconic sites and jazz legends, and every month, Sudhalter, hosts the popular monthly jazz jam populated by dozens of area jazz artists.

The upcoming Virtual Jazz Jam: Celebrating the Legacy of Louis Armstrong, is open to a maximum 20 jammers - on a first-come first-served basis - from anywhere in the world to participate.

Interested participants should email education@flushingtownhall.org and identify a three- to four-minute tune they intend to share. It can be live or pre-recorded (but not a professional, edited recording). Musicians who already played at the April jam should not apply again, as the venue is rotating in new participants.

Audiences can watch this session LIVE and for FREE by simply tuning in to Flushing Town Hall's Facebook page or Zoom on Wednesday, May 13 at 7 PM EST. Flushing Town Hall is planning future Jazz Jams, with dates to be announced later.

While all FTH at Home! programming is presented free of charge, those who are able and moved to do so are encouraged to donate to the Step Up for Flushing Town Hall campaign, which will provide vital funding to supplant the staggering loss of earned revenue.

"If you have ever enjoyed a jazz performance at Flushing Town Hall or turned to the jazz in times of joy or sadness, we ask you to please consider a tax-deductible gift today," said Executive & Artistic Director Ellen Kodadek.

Jazz lovers can also enjoy FTH at Home: Facebook Watch Parties!, which will stream prior live shows at the venue, including jazz performances from Latin Grammy-winner Gustavo Casenave and his quartet (May 8), and Karrin Allyson and the Roberta Piket Sextet, who pay tribute to the jazz compositions of Marian McPartland (May 22).





