Flushing Town Hall to Celebrate Black History Month with the Return of Black History Trilogy

This February, Flushing Town Hall celebrates Black History Month with the return of its Black History Trilogy, a three-part series featuring outstanding performers paying tribute to influential African-American musicians, entertainers, and musical traditions.

The Trilogy kicks off with Third Stone from the Sun - A Tribute to Jimi Hendrix on February 12, 2022 at 7 PM, showcasing Jimi Hendrix's most popular songs. Although his mainstream career spanned only four years, Jimi Hendrix (1942-1970) is widely regarded as one of the most influential electric guitarists in the history of popular music and one of the most celebrated musicians of the 20th century.

Jimy Bleu, the longest-running and most authentic of tribute artists, will recreate the musical genius of Jimi Hendrix on Flushing Town Hall's stage alongside Moby Medina on bass guitar and Ted Edwards on drums. When Jimy Bleu is not rocking out on stage, he gives lectures as a "Hendrix historian" on radio, TV, and at colleges throughout the country about Hendrix's wide-ranging impact on music, politics, fashion, and art.

On Sunday, February 20 at 7:00 PM, the Black History Trilogy continues with a presentation of The Black King of Vaudeville - Remembering Bert Williams in Song featuring Tony-nominated actor Larry Marshall celebrating the life and music of Bert Williams. Larry Marshall is best known for his starring roles in Jesus Christ Superstar, Hair, and Porgy & Bess.

Bert Williams (1874-1922) was one of the pre-eminent entertainers of the Vaudeville era and one of the most popular comedians of his time. Throughout his three decades-long career, in an age and industry rife with racism, he became the first Black American to pioneer leading roles, both on Broadway and in the 1914 film Darktown Jubilee, pushing back racial barriers and subverting the usual tropes.

The Trilogy concludes with a soulful homage to Gospel featuring award-winning Broadway veteran Tina Fabrique on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM in The Power & The Glory - Music of the Black Church.

Gospel, a form of spiritual music that remains a staple of African-American life today, is rooted in the solo and responsive church singing of the African-American South. Gospel originated from Black spirituals, slave songs, and white hymnody, and it emerged in tandem with ragtime, blues, and jazz.

In her Trilogy performance, Tina Fabrique (star of Ragtime, Bring in da' Noise, Bring in da' Funk, The Wiz, Bubbling Brown Sugar, and Gospel at Colonus) will bring the power and glory of Gospel to Flushing Town Hall in a rousing, soul-affirming performance.

In-person tickets for each Trilogy performance are $15/$12 Members. Those unable to attend in person can view the livestream for free at https://www.youtube.com/flushingtownhall/live. Donations are encouraged. For tickets and more information, visit www.FlushingTownHall.org or call (718) 463-7700 x222.

COVID Policy: In adherence with NYC's Covid policy for performance venues, Flushing Town Hall will require all visitors ages 5 and up, performers, and staff to show proof of vaccination. Masks will be required at all times for everyone. For more details on Flushing Town Hall's Covid-safety measures and vaccine requirements, please visit: https://www.flushingtownhall.org/covid-safety.

Flushing Town Hall is accessible by car, bus, train and foot - located a short distance from the 7 train - at 137-35 Northern Blvd., in Flushing, Queens. Access for wheelchair users and individuals with limited mobility is available.