Flushing Town Hall Lets Love Reign in a Live, Virtual Jazz Jam

This February, Flushing Town Hall celebrates love with its popular Virtual Jazz Jam: Celebrating the Legacy of Louis Armstrong, part of Flushing Town Hall's dynamic online entertainment, FTH at Home!. On Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 7:00 PM (EST), jazz musicians from New York City and across the globe will play love songs and funny valentines embracing the theme "Let Love Reign."

As doors remain closed to in-person performances, Flushing Town Hall's virtual programming has thrived and brought thousands of people together fostering resiliency and hope through music and art. Every month, jazz musicians come together to play tunes reflecting each month's theme.

The February Jazz Jam showcases the performance of up to 15 love songs and funny valentines. Participants are invited to jam or watch with their significant other, and perhaps have a glass of champagne or some heart-shaped chocolate as they experience the event from the comfort of their homes.

Since April 2020, the Jazz Jam has become a haven for jazz lovers from around the world-with participants reaching from New York to Guyana, to Germany and Italy, and to New Zealand and Australia where musicians get up in the early morning hours to join the jam. Since going online, the jams reached more than 7,000 views, and exceeded 1,700 engagements online-numbers that surpassed the participation and capacity of the venue during previous in-person sessions.

Flushing Town Hall's monthly Jazz Jam is supported by the Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation and has been led by Astoria resident Carol Sudhalter. House band members include illustrious musicians such as Joe Vincent Tranchina, Scott Neumann and Eric Lemon, who pay tribute to the great Louis Armstrong, performing songs associated with the legendary trumpeter/vocalist every month.

Musicians interested in participating on February 10, 2021 should email education@flushingtownhall.org with the suggested three- to four-minute tune they intend to play. The performance can be live or a pre-recorded audio or video (but not a professional, edited recording such as a CD or YouTube video).

Musicians who previously performed are now welcome to return. Each month, up to five returning musicians and up to 15 new musicians can participate. Selection is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Anyone is invited to listen and can simply tune in to Flushing Town Hall's Facebook page or Zoom on Wednesday, February 10 at 7:00 PM (EST) to join the live event for free, without registration.