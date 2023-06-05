Flushing Town Hall Celebrates the Queens Jazz Orchestra's 15th Anniversary With LAND OF THE GIANTS Concert

On June 23, Flushing Town Hall celebrates the 15th anniversary of its resident Queens Jazz Orchestra withClick Here a concert featuring the music of several of the greatest saxophonists who lived in Queens. The orchestra will be led by Grammy-nominated jazz saxophonist and conductor Antonio Hart.

Queens, NY can claim a staggering lineup of iconic saxophonists who called this borough their home, including the virtuoso John Coltrane, Julian “Cannonball” Adderley, Ben Webster, Lester “PREZ” Young, Oliver Nelson, Illinois Jacquet, Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis, Johnny Hodges, George Walker Nicholas aka “Big Nick Nicholas,” Frank Wess, Benny Waters, Paul Gonsalves, and NEA Jazz Master Jimmy Heath.

In 2008, the late Master Heath and Jazz Producer in Residence Clyde Bullard collaborated to co-found Flushing Town Hall’s Queens Jazz Orchestra, or the QJO, a 17-piece orchestra dedicated to preserving the heritage of jazz in Queens and nurturing the next generations of great jazz musicians. Heath was also QJO’s first music director, leading the orchestra until his passing in 2020.

The inauguration of the QJO at Flushing Town Hall gave the borough of Queens its second professional orchestra alongside the Queens Symphony Orchestra.

“Congratulations on 15 years of great Queens Jazz Orchestra concerts presented at Flushing Town Hall,” says Clyde Bullard, QJO Co-Founder and Jazz Producer. “For our anniversary, a strong QJO is coming together to celebrate our “land of the giants,” the greatest saxophonists of all times who called Queens their home.”

In 2020, Antonio Hart, jazz artist, saxophonist and Director of Jazz Studies at the Queens College Aaron Copland School of Music, was personally selected for the role of band leader by his late mentor.

“I am forever grateful to Master Heath for taking me under his wing and teaching me 'Music is Life and Life is Music,'” says Antonio Hart, long-time member of the QJO and QJO conductor since 2020. “Coming back to Flushing Town Hall for the annual QJO concert, now for the second time as its conductor, is always a blessing and highlight of my year.”

"Jazz has historically played a vital role in Queens," says Flushing Town Hall Executive and Artistic Director Ellen Kodadek. "Flushing Town Hall has been a pivotal part of nurturing this important jazz legacy, presenting both established and emerging jazz artists for over 40 years. We invite jazz lovers and the jazz curious to celebrate the 15th anniversary of our Queens Jazz Orchestra!"

For the concert on June 23, QJO conductor Antonio Hart will select music from a few of Queens’ most renowned saxophonists and add some good old down home swinging big band jazz classics for a delightful night. The QJO will perform at Flushing Town Hall on Friday, June 23 at 8 PM ET.Click Here are $45/$35 for Members/$20 for students.

For the venue’s full spring/summer 2023 schedule, visit: https://www.flushingtownhall.org/fth-presents

For those unable to attend events in person, Flushing Town Hall has launched Culture Stream. Subscriptions start at $5 per month.