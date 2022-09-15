Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE LEHMAN TRILOGY
Florian Zeller to Write, Direct & Co-Produce THE LEHMAN TRILOGY Series Adaption

Zeller has joined the upcoming project with his newly formed Blue Morning studio.

Sep. 15, 2022  

Florian Zeller will make his television debut as the writer, director, and co-producer of the upcoming series adaption of The Lehman Trilogy.

Variety reports that Zeller has joined the upcoming project with his newly formed Blue Morning studio. He will join Lorenzo Mieli from The Apartment Pictures, a Fremantle company, and Domenico Procacci at Fandango, who are executive producing the series.

Weaving together nearly two centuries of family history, The Lehman Trilogy charts the humble beginnings, outrageous successes, and devastating failure of the financial institution that would ultimately bring the global economy to its knees.  The Lehman Trilogy is the quintessential story of western capitalism, rendered through the lens of a single immigrant family.

On Broadway, Simon Russell Beale and Adam Godley reprised their critically acclaimed portrayals of the Lehman brothers, their sons, and grandsons, told in three parts presented as one evening in this "extraordinary theatrical experience" (The Daily Telegraph). And the company welcomed the heralded Adrian Lester for this special Broadway engagement in his Broadway debut.

The production won five Tony Awards during its run on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre. Directed by Academy Award and Tony Award winner Sam Mendes, the play was written by Stefano Massini and adapted by Ben Power.

Florian Zeller is most known for his trilogy of plays, The Father, The Son, and The Mother. The Father was made into a film in 2020, starring Anthony Hopkins, who won an Academy Award for his work in the film.

Later this year, a film adaption of Zeller's The Son will be released. The Son stars Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Anthony Hopkins, and Vanessa Kirby. Zeller also directed the new film, which is set to be released on November 11, 2022 in New York and Los Angeles before expanding to additional markets.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

