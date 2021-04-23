First WEST SIDE STORY Trailer to Premiere During The Oscars on Sunday

Click Here for More Articles on West Side Story Film

The first trailer for the upcoming remake of West Side Story, directed by Stephen Spielberg, is set to premiere during The Oscars this Sunday, April 25 at 8pm ET.

Adweek reported that during the telecast, Disney has bought out ad-space to celebrate movie-going. The trailer will be introduced by Ariana DeBose, who plays Anita in the film.

DeBose is also hosting the pre-show, Into the Spotlight, alongside Lil Rel Howery at 6:30pm ET, according to the Oscars site.

The film was originally scheduled to be released in theatres on December 18, 2020, but was pushed December 10, 2021. It stars Rachel Zegler as Maria, Ansel Elgort as Tony and has an ensemble cast that includes Ariana DeBose, Mike Faist, David Alvarez, Corey Stoll, Brian d'Arcy James, and Rita Moreno.

The film is an adaptation of the 1957 musical with an iconic score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim and a book by Arthur Laurents. The film is being directed by the legendary Stephen Spielberg with Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner penning the film's screenplay.

Article image credit: Niko Tavernise