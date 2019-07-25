First National Tour Of MEAN GIRLS Finds Its 'Plastics'!

Click Here for More Articles on MEAN GIRLS

Mariah Rose Faith, Megan Masako Haley, and Jonalyn Saxer will hit the road as the Plastics in Mean Girls on tour!

Mean Girls, the record-breaking new musical comedy is hitting the road. Today the production announced the actresses who will launch the First National Tour as "The Plastics".

Newcomer singer-songwriter Mariah Rose Faith will lead the trio as Regina George with Wicked national tour alum Megan Masako Haley as Gretchen Wieners and Mean Girls original Broadway ensemble member Jonalyn Saxer stepping into the role of Karen Smith.

The Mean Girls National Tour launches on September 21 in Buffalo, NY. Click here for the full tour route.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre, where it continues playing to packed houses. The show had its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington D.C., in the fall of 2017.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

The creative team includes Scott Pask (Set Design), Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Brian Ronan (Sound Design), Finn Ross & Adam Young (Video Design), Josh Marquette (Hair Design), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Make-Up Design), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Music Director), John Clancy (Orchestrations), Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements), Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Jeff Richmond, and Natalie Tenenbaum (Vocal Arrangements), Howard Joines (Music Coordinator), and Telsey + Co / Bethany Knox, CSA (Casting).

Mean Girls (Original Broadway Cast Recording), produced by Atlantic Records, is now available.





