First Listen: Hear a Track from NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! THE MUSICAL Concept Recording

The musical is based on the classic cult film.

Tomorrow, October 23, Broadway Records will release of the Original Concept Recording of Night of the Living Dead! The Musical! The album will be available everywhere digital music is sold.

Based on the classic cult film, Night of the Living Dead! The Musical! (book music and lyrics by Jordan Wolfe), had a critically acclaimed hit Off-Broadway premiere in 2019 at Theatre Row, starring Smash alum Jaime Cepero. The album is produced by Wolfe and James Morgan and features the entire cast from the world premiere production. An award-winning music video featuring the original cast members of one of the more popular songs from the show, "They're Coming to Get You Barbara", was released late last year.

This new edition of the album includes never-before-heard songs and features the voice talents of Jaime Cepero (TV's Smash), Meg Lanzarone (Off-Broadway: The Marvelous Wonderettes, Newsical), Michelle Dowdy (Broadway: Hairspray, National Tour: Les Misérables), Michael Buchanan (Broadway: The Addams Family, Cry-Baby), Susan J. Jacks (Forbidden Broadway), Jordan Wolfe (TV: "Law & Order CI", Off-Broadway: Neurosis), Richard Binder, and Steven Amendola.

Below, we've got your first listen of the title track!

Night of the Living Dead! The Musical! is a sidesplitting rock n' roll comedy sendup of the legendary 1968 zombie film. Facing a growing mob of strange, bloodthirsty creatures, three couples seek refuge in an abandoned house...but will they survive the night!? With an infectious original score Night of the Living Dead! The Musical! has been called this generation's Little Shop of Horrors! The show had its regional premiere at Minneapolis Musical Theatre and is currently being licensed for regional productions. A new High School Edition of the show will receive a special COVID-friendly virtual production by Break A Leg Theatre this Halloween. To learn more about Night of the Living Dead! The Musical!, visit https://www.thenightofthelivingdeadmusical.com/.

Broadway Records (Van Dean, President) is the GRAMMY® winning record label dedicated to preserving musical theatre and theatre vocalists. Recent releases include the Grammy® and Tony Award-winning The Color Purple (2015 revival), the Tony Award® winning and Grammy® nominated revival of Once On This Island, the Grammy® nominated Matilda The Musical, Fiddler on the Roof (2015 revival) and My Fair Lady (2018 revival), Anastasia, Bandstand, Groundhog Day, The Lightning Thief and NBC's television events, "The Wiz Live!" and "Peter Pan Live!". The label's critically-acclaimed "Live at Feinstein's/54 Below" series features top Broadway stars including Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, Sierra Boggess, Laura Benanti, Emily Skinner & Alice Ripley, Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp, and many others. In addition to working with mainstream Broadway artists, Broadway Records also works with pop, rock, and R&B performers connected to the Broadway community, including Micky Dolenz, Mary Bridget Davies, Ryan Shaw, Michael Mott, and more. Broadway Records launched the Broadway for Orlando initiative (in partnership with creators Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley) culminating in the all-star benefit single, "What the World Needs Now is Love," which leaped to #1 on iTunes with no radio airplay. Broadway Records philanthropic endeavors also include the From Broadway With Love benefit concerts for Sandy Hook, Orlando (Emmy Award for Sound) and Parkland. To learn more, visit BroadwayRecords.com.

