First International & Foreign Language Production of MRS. DOUBTFIRE to Play in Seoul, Korea

The first international and first foreign language production of the Broadway musical Mrs. Doubtfire will play in Seoul, Korea this August and September. It is produced by SEM.



Mrs. Doubtfire premiered in Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre and opened on Broadway in December 2021. After a covid-related hiatus, the Broadway production will reopen on April 14. Mrs. Doubtfire is also slated to open in Manchester UK this October.

Daniel Hillard, a struggling, out-of-work actor, will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hilarious and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now - one that proves we're better together.