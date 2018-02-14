Finn Wittrock Set to Join Renee Zellwegger In Upcoming Judy Garland Biopic

According to Deadline, Finn Wittrock of AMERICAN HORROR STORY fame has been cast in the upcoming film JUDY, joining previously cast Renee Zellweger in the role of Judy Garland. The film is centered around the final London concerts of the great Judy Garland. Wittrock is set to play Mickey Deans, the fifth and final husband of the legend.

From Pathe and Calamity Films, JUDY will be helmed by British stage director and Tony nominee Rupert Goold. The film is based on a script written by Tom Edge (The Crown) and will be produced by BAFTA winner David Livingstone (Pride) for Calamity. Pathé will distribute Judy in the UK, France and Switzerland and is handling sales throughout the rest of the world. It will screen footage for buyers in Cannes after shooting March-May.

JUDY is set in winter of 1968. The story takes place 30 years after Garland played the iconic role of Dorothy in The Wizard Of Oz. When she arrives in Swinging London to prepare for a sell-out run at THE TALK of the Town, she battles with management, charms musicians and reminisces with friends and adoring fans. Even her dreams of romance seem undimmed as she embarks on a courtship with Deans. And yet Garland is fragile. After working for 45 of her 47 years, she is exhausted; haunted by memories of a childhood lost to Hollywood and gripped by a desire to be back home with her kids.

Finn Wittrock is an American actor and screenwriter. He gained recognition for his roles in the films The Normal Heart, Noah, and Unbroken, and garnered a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for his role as Dandy Mott in the FX series American Horror Story: Freak Show. In 2015, he portrayed model Tristan Duffy and actor Rudolph Valentino in American Horror Story: Hotel, and starred in the ensemble cast of the dramedy film The Big Short. In 2016, Wittrock guest starred as Jether Polk in American Horror Story: Roanoke, and played Greg in Damien Chazelle's La La Land. Wittrock has also appeared on Broadway in The Glass Menagerie and Death of a Salesman, and Off Broadway in Othello and The Illusion.

