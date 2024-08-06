Final Voting Opens For BroadwayWorld's Summer Madness Bracket - NEWSIES vs. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Voting is now open for round 6 of BroadwayWorld's Summer Madness Bracket, deciding which is the ultimate Tony Award-loser for Best Musical! Voting for this round continues through Sunday, August 11th, 2024.

Which musical is really the Best Musical of all time? This spring, our readers picked Les Miz as the ultimate Tony Award-winning Best Musical of all time. But what about all of the other shows? By popular demand, we bring you our Summer Madness Bracket: Best Musical Losers Edition!

Our editors have selected Broadway's most acclaimed shows that didn't win the top prize, and now BroadwayWorld invites YOU to join us and our readers in deciding which Tony Award-loser deserves the title of The Ultimate Best Musical Loser!

How To Participate

-Select your pick in each contest round below & submit the form.

-Come back for round each round to see if your selections made it.

-Didn't join the contest in the first round? No problem! Join in any round.

Schedule of Events

-Round 1: Starts Wednesday, June 26, 2024 and ends Sunday, July 7, 2024

-Round 2: Starts Monday, July 8 and ends Sunday, July 14, 2024

-Round 3: Starts Monday, July 15 and ends Sunday, July 21, 2024

-Round 4: Starts Monday, July 22 and ends Sunday, July 28, 2024

-Round 5: Starts Monday, July 29 and ends Sunday, August 4, 2024

-Round 6: Starts Tuesday, August 6 and ends Sunday, August 11, 2024