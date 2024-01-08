Final Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE Teases Cast Recording

The final Stephen Sondheim musical, Here We Are, the new musical from David Ives and Sondheim has teased a cast recording!

The show's Instagram account shared a photo inside a recording studio. Check it out below!

Here We Are is currently playing The Shed’s Griffin Theater (545 W. 30th Street) through January 21, 2024.

Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, the cast of Here We Are features Francois Battiste, Tracie Bennett, Bobby Cannavale, Micaela Diamond, Amber Gray, Jin Ha, Rachel Bay Jones, Denis O’Hare, Steven Pasquale, David Hyde Pierce, and Jeremy Shamos. The understudies for Here We Are are Adante Carter, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Bradley Dean, Mehry Eslaminia, Adam Harrington, and Bligh Voth.

Here We Are is produced by Tom Kirdahy, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, and The Stephen Sondheim Trust.

The musical features a book by Tony Award nominee David Ives, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and is inspired by two films, The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and The Exterminating Angel, by Luis Buñuel.

Here We Are will include choreography by Sam Pinkleton, set design and costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Tom Gibbons, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, musical supervision and additional arrangements by Alexander Gemignani, hair & make-up design by Wigmaker Associates, and casting by The Telsey Office.

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid