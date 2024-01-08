Final Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE Teases Cast Recording

Here We Are runs at The Shed through January 21, 2024.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming! Photo 1 Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date; DVD & Blu-Ray Release Anno Photo 2 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date Photo 3 KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date
The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis Photo 4 The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis

Here We Are Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Here We Are

The final Stephen Sondheim musical, Here We Are, the new musical from David Ives and Sondheim has teased a cast recording! 

The show's Instagram account shared a photo inside a recording studio. Check it out below!

Here We Are is currently playing The Shed’s Griffin Theater (545 W. 30th Street) through January 21, 2024. 

Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, the cast of Here We Are features Francois Battiste, Tracie Bennett, Bobby Cannavale, Micaela Diamond, Amber Gray, Jin Ha, Rachel Bay Jones, Denis O’Hare, Steven Pasquale, David Hyde Pierce, and Jeremy Shamos. The understudies for Here We Are are Adante Carter, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Bradley Dean, Mehry Eslaminia, Adam Harrington, and Bligh Voth.

Here We Are is produced by Tom Kirdahy, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, and The Stephen Sondheim Trust.

The musical features a book by Tony Award nominee David Ives, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and is inspired by two films, The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and The Exterminating Angel, by Luis Buñuel.  

Here We Are will include choreography by Sam Pinkleton, set design and costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Tom Gibbons, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, musical supervision and additional arrangements by Alexander Gemignani, hair & make-up design by Wigmaker Associates, and casting by The Telsey Office.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Here We Are Musical (@herewearemusical)

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Micaela Diamond Feels Sondheims Presence During HERE WE ARE Photo
Video: Micaela Diamond Feels Sondheim's Presence During HERE WE ARE

Micaela Diamond sat down with Seth Meyers last night to discuss appearing in Stephen Sondheim's final musical, Here We Are. During the interview, Diamond opened up about how she and the cast feel Sondheim's presence during their performances Off-Broadway. Watch the new video now!

2
How Many Shows Have Premiered After the Writer Has Passed Away?  Photo
How Many Shows Have Premiered After the Writer Has Passed Away? 

This time, the reader question was: After seeing Here We Are, I’m wondering: have other shows premiered soon after one of the writers has passed away? 

3
Photos: Star-Studded Cast & Creatives Of HERE WE ARE Celebrate Opening Night at The Sh Photo
Photos: Star-Studded Cast & Creatives Of HERE WE ARE Celebrate Opening Night at The Shed!

Go inside opening night of, Here We Are, the new musical from David Ives and Stephen Sondheim, at The Shed’s Griffin Theater. See the star-studded cast of the final Sondheim musical and more hit the blue carpet!

4
Video: HERE WE ARE, the Final Sondheim Musical, Celebrates Opening Night Photo
Video: HERE WE ARE, the Final Sondheim Musical, Celebrates Opening Night

Here We Are, the new musical from David Ives and Stephen Sondheim, is now officially playing at The Shed’s Griffin Theater where it just celebrated opening night. In this video, watch as we take you to the red carpet for the festivities!

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, and the Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final BowsVideo: Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, and the Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows
22 Theater Books for Your Winter 2024 Reading List22 Theater Books for Your Winter 2024 Reading List
THE COLOR PURPLE Box Office Numbers Fall After Christmas OpeningTHE COLOR PURPLE Box Office Numbers Fall After Christmas Opening
Tim Minchin Discusses Why GROUNDHOG DAY Failed to Find an Audience on BroadwayTim Minchin Discusses Why GROUNDHOG DAY Failed to Find an Audience on Broadway

Videos

HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour Video
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack Video
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack
The Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows Video
The Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARMONY
SPAMALOT
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
THE LION KING

Recommended For You