 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB on Broadway Celebrates the World Cup with Telemundo

Fans in attendance danced to “El Cuarto de Tula,” “Bruca Manigua,” “Que Bueno Baila Usted,” and “Candela”.

By:

On Thursday, July 16th, members of the Broadway company of Buena Vista Social Club joined together with Telemundo to celebrate the excitement of the World Cup with a free, live event featuring the hit Broadway musical’s Tony Award-winning band and choreography at The Rink at Rockefeller Center turned Telemundo Fan Village.

Hosted by Telemundo’s Lourdes Stephen, this special event brought fans together for an afternoon celebrating Latin culture, music, dance, and the global spirit of the World Cup.

Fans in attendance danced to “El Cuarto de Tula,” “Bruca Manigua,” “Que Bueno Baila Usted,” and “Candela” performed by members of the Broadway cast and the Tony-winning band of Buena Vista Social Club. Dancers Ilda Mason and Adriel Flete also led a dance tutorial of some of the show’s Tony-winning choreography.

Photo credit: Andy Henderson 

Photos: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB on Broadway Celebrates the World Cup with Telemundo Image


Da'Von T. Moody, Ilda Mason, Lourdes Stephen, Adriel Flete, and Mel Seme

Photos: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB on Broadway Celebrates the World Cup with Telemundo Image


Cast Members

Photos: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB on Broadway Celebrates the World Cup with Telemundo Image


Ilda Mason and Adriel Flete teach Lourdes Stephen

Photos: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB on Broadway Celebrates the World Cup with Telemundo Image


Wesley Wray and the Buena Vista Social Club Band

Photos: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB on Broadway Celebrates the World Cup with Telemundo Image


The band

Photos: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB on Broadway Celebrates the World Cup with Telemundo Image


The crowd

Get Buena Vista Social Club Tickets From $59

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Shop

BroadwayWorld Merch

Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more

Buena Vista Social Club Logo Magnet Buena Vista Social Club Logo Magnet Shop item
Death Becomes Her Unisex Pride Gaze Tank Death Becomes Her Unisex Pride Gaze Tank Shop item
Buena Vista Social Club Logo Pin Buena Vista Social Club Logo Pin Shop item

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $89
Hot Show
Tickets From $89
Hot Show
Tickets From $72
Hot Show
Tickets From $65
More Hot Shows Discounts

Recommended For You
Show Info From $59