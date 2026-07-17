Photos: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB on Broadway Celebrates the World Cup with Telemundo

On Thursday, July 16th, members of the Broadway company of Buena Vista Social Club joined together with Telemundo to celebrate the excitement of the World Cup with a free, live event featuring the hit Broadway musical’s Tony Award-winning band and choreography at The Rink at Rockefeller Center turned Telemundo Fan Village.

Hosted by Telemundo’s Lourdes Stephen, this special event brought fans together for an afternoon celebrating Latin culture, music, dance, and the global spirit of the World Cup.

Fans in attendance danced to “El Cuarto de Tula,” “Bruca Manigua,” “Que Bueno Baila Usted,” and “Candela” performed by members of the Broadway cast and the Tony-winning band of Buena Vista Social Club. Dancers Ilda Mason and Adriel Flete also led a dance tutorial of some of the show’s Tony-winning choreography.

Photo credit: Andy Henderson

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