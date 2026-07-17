After its productions on Broadway, in London, Australia and Hamburg, MJ – The Michael Jackson Musical is coming to the Netherlands during the 2027-2028 theatre season. Further details regarding the cast, ticket sales and performance schedule will be announced at a later date.

The announcement comes amid renewed global interest in Michael Jackson. The recently released biopic about the King of Pop has brought renewed attention to his music, career, and legacy. The musical centres on the creation of Jackson's legendary 1992 Dangerous World Tour, taking audiences behind the scenes of the creative process that shaped one of the world's greatest performers. Featuring iconic hits such as Billie Jean, Thriller, Beat It and Smooth Criminal, the production also explores the artistic vision, relentless pursuit of perfection and collaborative spirit that made Michael Jackson a global phenomenon.

Since its Broadway premiere in 2022, MJ has become an international critical and commercial success. The production has won four Tony Awards, including Best Choreography, and has welcomed more than seven million theatregoers worldwide.

The book is written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, while direction and choreography are by Christopher Wheeldon OBE, who received the Tony Award for Best Choreography for his work on MJ. For the Dutch production, Michael Jackson's world-famous songs will be performed in their original English. The dialogue will be translated into Dutch.

About MJ - De Michael Jackson Musical

MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and direction and choreography by Tony Award-winner Christopher Wheeldon. The internationally renowned creative team for MJ also includes Scenic Design by Tony Award and two time Emmy Award winner Derek McLane (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Lighting Design by six time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (An American In Paris, Once), Costume Design by Tony, Emmy, and most recently Academy Award winner Paul Tazewell (Hamilton, Wicked), Sound Design by Tony Award winner Gareth Owen (Come From Away), Projection Design by two-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen), Hair & Wig Design by two-time Emmy Award nominee Charles LaPointe (The Color Purple) and Make-up Design by Joe Dulude II. Musical Supervision is by Tony Award nominee David Holcenberg (Matilda), and the Orchestrations and Arrangements are by David Holcenberg and Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb (The Color Purple).



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