Collin Matthew Flanagan, Zach Fogel and More to Lead THE WHO'S TOMMY North American Tour

The complete cast has been revealed for the North American tour of The Who's TOMMY, launching this fall at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio, October 6 – 11. Leading the company are Collin Matthew Flanagan as ‘Tommy Walker’, Zach Fogel as ‘Captain Walker’, and Mia Bergstrom as ‘Mrs. Walker’.



Joining them are Peyton Cassity as ‘Uncle Ernie’, Kyle McFalls as ‘Cousin Kevin’, Kris Lyons as ‘Acid Queen’, Audrey Fisher as ‘Sally Simpson’, with Mari Grossmann as ‘Little Tommy’. The ensemble includes Bo Bailey, Trevor “TJay” Groce, Justin Lee-Price, Chase Graham, Greyson Taylor, Evan Hoefer, Tiyanna Gentry, Amaya Adams, Albert Sterner, Josh Devine, Mariangeli Collado, and Julia Martini.

The onstage musicians feature Talia Rose on guitar, Cat Barker on bass and Kelvin Newell on the drums. The North American tour is led musically by Calvin Hitchcock as music director and Gregory Franz as associate music director, with both also performing on keys.



Myth and spectacle combine in this fresh reinvention that includes the unforgettable anthems “I’m Free,” “See Me, Feel Me,” “Sensation,” and “Pinball Wizard.” After witnessing his father shoot his rival, the young Tommy Walker is lost in the universe, endlessly and obsessively staring into the mirror. An innate knack for pinball catapults him from reticent adolescent to celebrity savior. Tony Award winning composer Pete Townshend and Tony Award-winning original director Des McAnuff find powerful resonance reexamining this classic story for today.



Three decades after the epic pop-culture musical theatre sensation first bowed on Broadway, original Tony Award-winning creators Pete Townshend (music, lyrics, book) and Des McAnuff (direction, book) have reunited to bring the story of Tommy Walker to today’s audiences.

The revival’s creative team includes choreographer Lorin Latarro, music supervision and additional arrangements by Ron Melrose, Tony Award®nominated scenic designer David Korins, Tony-nominated projection designer Peter Nigrini, Tony-nominated Costume Designer Sarafina Bush, lighting designer Amanda Zieve and Tony-winning sound designer Gareth Owen.

Nominated for the Tony Award for Best Musical Revival on Broadway, The Goodman production of The Who’s TOMMY, which opened in 2023, won 9 Joseph Jefferson “Jeff” Awards, the most for any show that season, including Best Director for Des McAnuff and Best Production.



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