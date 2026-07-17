LES MISÉRABLES Arena Concert Cast to Perform on THE TONIGHT SHOW Next Week

Ahead of their run at New York’s Radio City Music Hall, the cast of Les Misérables The Arena Concert Spectacular will head to late-night television for a special performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon next week.

Tune into the talk show on Tuesday, July 21, at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC to see the cast perform from the beloved musical. The episode will also feature Travis Scott and Drew Brees. Following previous runs at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena and London’s Royal Albert Hall, Les Misérables The Arena Concert Spectacular will play Radio City Music Hall from Thursday 23 July to Sunday 9 August 2026, where it will conclude its World Tour.

The production stars Alfie Boe, Killian Donnelly or Gerónimo Rauch as Jean Valjean, Bradley Jaden or Jeremy Secomb as Javert, Samantha Barks as Fantine, Matt Lucas as Thénardier, Marina Prior or Helen Walsh as Madame Thénardier, Jac Yarrow as Marius, Beatrice Penny-Touré as Cosette, Shan Ako as Éponine, Christian Mark Gibbs as Enjolras and Peter Polycarpou as the Bishop of Digne. Philip Quast will play the role of the Bishop of Digne in New York.

The company is completed by West End performers, Kelly Agbowu, Amelia Broadway, Mary Jean Caldwell, Harry Chandler, Rosy Church, Gabrielle Cummins, Beth Curnock, Jade Davies, Jordan Lee Davies, Jonathan David Dudley, Bryony Duncan, Harry Dunnett, Thiago Phillip Felizardo, Charlie Geoghegan, Nic Greenshields, Christopher Key, Michael Kholwadia, Rob Madge, Andrew Maxwell, Jill Nalder, Lisa Peace, Emma Ralston, CIARAN RODGER, James Sillman, Geddy Stringer, Raymond Walsh, Danny Whitehead and Owain Williams.

Cian Bhalla, Alfie Buck, Mateo Casado, Oliver Maurice and Nicholas Teixeira will alternate the role of Gavroche with Saskia Sibley, Sophia Travers and Maya Sharma alternating the role of Little Cosette. Casting for Little Cosette in New York is to be announced.

Cameron Mackintosh’s production of LES MISÉRABLES THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker, with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by James Powell and Jean-Pierre Van Der Spuy, designed by Matt Kinley, with costumes by Andreane Neofitou, Christine Rowland and Paul Wills, lighting by Paule Constable and Warren Letton, sound by Mick Potter, projections realised by Finn Ross and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo.

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