Final Casting Announced for Hunter Bell, Jeff Bowen and Ann McNamee's OTHER WORLD at Bucks County Playhouse

Bucks County Playhouse has announced final casting for the world premiere production of the new musical-comedy adventure, "Other World." The musical, which celebrates the ability to find heroes in unexpected places, begins performances at the Playhouse on March 13 and run through April 11 with an official opening night on March 28.

The Playhouse's Executive Producer Robyn Goodman, Producing Director Alexander Fraser and Producer Josh Fiedler announced the original, new musical last November. The original adventure musical features a book by Tony and Drama Desk nominee and Obie winner, Hunter Bell ("[title of show]"), and music and lyrics by Obie winner Jeff Bowen ("[title of show]") and Ann McNamee. Adrienne Campbell-Holt (Founding Artistic Director of Brooklyn's Colt Coeur and the recipient of the 2018 Lucille Lortel Visionary Director Award, and associate director for Broadway's "Dear Evan Hansen") directs "Other World" with choreography by Karla Puno Garcia (Broadway's "Hamilton" and finale co-choreographer for "The Cher Show" on Broadway).

Dragons fly ... battles are fought ... and "ikons" are gained and lost ... in the world-premiere, action-adventure musical, "Other World." One moment ultimate gamer Sri, and party-happy Lorraine, are in a garage on Earth. The next, they're magically transported into Sri's favorite video game, Other World. Trapped with no way out, this unlikely duo is forced into the ultimate scavenger hunt and must work together to find their way home. This heart-stopping new musical explores the connections we make on- and off-line and the families and friendships we need to thrive in any world.

The inclusive cast is led by Michael Maliakel as Sri and Ryah Nixon as Lorraine. Heather Mac Rae (Broadway's original Sheila in "Hair") is Myra. The Company of "Other World" also features Ryan Andes, Charnette Batey, Kaja Burke-Williams, Sommer Carbuccia, Randy Castillo, Sofiya Cheyenne, Andrew Gasparini, Adam Harrington, Jack Henry, Heather Hill, Justin Gregory Lopez, Kristen Faith Oei, Shiv Ajay Pancholi-Parekh, Mukta Phatak, Seth Rettberg, Sherisse Springer, Carla Stickler, Jena VanElslander, and Jason Williams.

Musical Supervisor is Mary Mitchell-Campbell. Mary Hamrick is Scenic Designer ("One Thrilling Combination" at The Public) and Tilly Grimes (Lucille Lortel nominee for off Broadway's "The Government Inspector") is Costume Designer. Grant Yeager (Associate Lighting Designer for "Next Fall" on Broadway) is the Lighting Designer and Projection Designer is Lucy Mackinnon (Video Design for "Jagged Little Pill" and Projection Design for "The Rose Tattoo" on Broadway). Nevin Steinberg (Tony winner for "Hadestown" on Broadway) is sound designer. Puppet Designs are by AchesonWalsh Studios ("The Lightening Thief"). Orchestrations are by Christopher Jahnke (Tony nominee for Broadway's "Porgy and Bess"). Melanie Shore is Music Director. Hair and Makeup Designs is by Cassie Williams. Casting is by Paul Hardt. Amanda Michaels is production stage manager.

Tickets to "Other World" start at $65 with special reduced-price tickets available for previews (March 13 -28). Groups of 10 or more qualify for reduced rates. For complete details, and to purchase tickets, please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org, call 215-862-2121, or the box office at 70 South Main Street, New Hope, PA.





