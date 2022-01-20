February 4 Performance by The New York Pops Rescheduled for Wednesday, March 16
Ticketholders are asked to retain their February 4 tickets which will be honored at the new performance on Wednesday, March 16.
Carnegie Hall announced today that its upcoming performance by Steven Reineke and The New York Pops on Friday, February 4 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 16 at 8:00PM due to COVID-related challenges for this specific event. The program for the March 16 performance remains as originally announced and features jazz artist Tony DeSare and Broadway star Capathia Jenkins celebrating arranger-composer Nelson Riddle.
Ticketholders are asked to retain their February 4 tickets which will be honored at the new performance on Wednesday, March 16. Ticketholders with questions can call CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 or email feedback@carnegiehall.org.
All future concerts remain on the Carnegie Hall schedule, pending further updates. Patrons are encouraged to check carnegiehall.org for the most up-to-date information.
Program to include:
ARLEN / KOEHLER "Get Happy" (arr. Nelson Riddle)
G. GERSHWIN / I. GERSHWIN "Strike Up the Band" from Strike Up the Band (arr. Nelson Riddle)
G. GERSHWIN / I. GERSHWIN "They Can't Take That Away from Me" (arr. Nelson Riddle)
ARLEN / KOEHLER "I've Got the World on a String" (arr. Nelson Riddle)
G. GERSHWIN / I. GERSHWIN "Let's Call the Whole Thing Off" (arr. Nelson Riddle)
PORTER "I've Got You Under My Skin" (arr. Nelson Riddle)
G. GERSHWIN / I. GERSHWIN "Our Love Is Here to Stay" (arr. Nelson Riddle)