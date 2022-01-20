February 4 Performance by The New York Pops Rescheduled for Wednesday, March 16

Carnegie Hall announced today that its upcoming performance by Steven Reineke and The New York Pops on Friday, February 4 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 16 at 8:00PM due to COVID-related challenges for this specific event. The program for the March 16 performance remains as originally announced and features jazz artist Tony DeSare and Broadway star Capathia Jenkins celebrating arranger-composer Nelson Riddle.



Ticketholders are asked to retain their February 4 tickets which will be honored at the new performance on Wednesday, March 16. Ticketholders with questions can call CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 or email feedback@carnegiehall.org.

All future concerts remain on the Carnegie Hall schedule, pending further updates. Patrons are encouraged to check carnegiehall.org for the most up-to-date information.

Program to include:

ARLEN / KOEHLER "Get Happy" (arr. Nelson Riddle)

G. GERSHWIN / I. GERSHWIN "Strike Up the Band" from Strike Up the Band (arr. Nelson Riddle)

G. GERSHWIN / I. GERSHWIN "They Can't Take That Away from Me" (arr. Nelson Riddle)

ARLEN / KOEHLER "I've Got the World on a String" (arr. Nelson Riddle)

G. GERSHWIN / I. GERSHWIN "Let's Call the Whole Thing Off" (arr. Nelson Riddle)

PORTER "I've Got You Under My Skin" (arr. Nelson Riddle)

G. GERSHWIN / I. GERSHWIN "Our Love Is Here to Stay" (arr. Nelson Riddle)