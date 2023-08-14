Fatboy Slim to Perform Post-Show DJ Set at HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway

Here Lies Love will present a one-night-only post-show DJ set from Fatboy Slim immediately following the Thursday, August 31stperformance at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street). Every audience member who purchases a ticket to that evening’s performance of Here Lies Love can remain for the post-show set; seated and standing patrons will remain in their ticketed locations, but everyone is invited to stand up and dance!

David Byrne said, “Working with Norm on Here Lies Love was a joy. This night will be something I can't even imagine. If you've never seen his videos, watch them, the best ever.”

Here Lies Love co-producer DJ CherishTheLuv said, “This rare night on Broadway with Fatboy Slim is for the true party rockers and tastemakers. Whether I’m DJing for MTV or Fashion Week, it is the savviest folks in the crowd who tear up the floor when I drop Fatboy’s“Right Here, Right Now” and then request “that Christopher Walken song.” I’m excited to be transported back to some good times, REALLY good times, and make amazing new memories on a special night at Here Lies Love!”

Here Lies Love began previews Saturday, June 17 and opened on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Here Lies Love was created by David Byrne Academy Award®, Grammy® Award, and Tony Award® winner) and Fatboy Slim (Grammy Award winner). Here Lies Love was developed and directed by Alex Timbers (Tony Award winner) and choreographed by Annie-B Parson (Olivier Award nominee).

The show features the first all-Filipino cast to perform on Broadway: Arielle Jacobs (In The Heights, Aladdin, Between The Lines) as “Imelda Marcos,” Jose Llana (The King and I, The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee) as “Ferdinand Marcos,” Conrad Ricamora (“How to Get Away with Murder,” The King and I, Soft Power – Grammy nominations) as “Ninoy Aquino,” Melody Butiu, Moses Villarama, Jasmine Forsberg, Reanne Acasio, Jaygee Macapugay, Julia Abueva, Renée Albulario, Aaron Alcaraz, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Kristina Doucette, Roy Flores, Timothy Matthew Flores, Sarah Kay, Jeigh Madjus, Aaron "AJ" Mercado, Geena Quintos, Shea Renne, and Angelo Soriano. Tony and Olivier Award winner Lea Salonga, a global Filipina legend, will also join the cast for a special guest engagement this summer, performing for five weeks from Tuesday, July 11 through Sunday, August 13.

From its world premiere at The Public Theater in 2013, Here Lies Love has enjoyed popular and critical acclaim. The show returned to The Public in 2014-2015, debuted at London’s Royal National Theatre in 2014, and most recently opened at Seattle Repertory Theatre in 2017.

The creative team for Here Lies Love on Broadway includes three-time Tony Award® nominee David Korins (scenic design), Tony Award® winner Clint Ramos (costume design), Tony Award® winner Justin Townsend (lighting design), M.L. Dogg & Cody Spencer (sound design), and three-time Tony Award® nominee Peter Nigrini (projection design), with casting by Tara Rubin CSA, Xavier Rubiano CSA, Gail Quintos and general management by Foresight Theatrical. Additional creative team members include ATW Jonathan Larson Grant recipient J. Oconer Navarro (music director), Billy Bustamante (assistant director), Renée Albulario (assistant choreographer), Bobby Garcia (casting consultant/Philippines), Gregory T. Livoti (production stage manager), and Ryan Gohsmanand Sheryl Polancos (assistant stage managers). Giselle “G” Töngi is the show’s Cultural and Community Liaison.

Here Lies Love is produced by Hal Luftig/Kevin Connor, Patrick Catullo, Clint Ramos, Jose Antonio Vargas, and Diana DiMennaand Plate Spinner Productions, with Aaron Lustbader serving as Executive Producer.

They are joined by Lea Salonga, H.E.R., Jo Koy, Apl.de.Ap/Tala Creative Live, Rob Laqui, Giselle “G” Töngi, Adam Hyndman, Eva LaBadie, Georgina Pazcoguin, Marikit Ventures/Miranda Gohh, DJ CherishTheLuv/Garcia At Rodis, Don Michael H. Mendoza/Lora Nicholas Olaes, Celia Kaleialoha Kenney/Jeremiah Abraham, No Guarantees, Yasuhiro Kawana, Elise K. Haas, Len Blavatnik, Warner Music Entertainment, Shira Friedman, James L. Nederlander/Independent Presenters Network, LaChanze, Wendy Federman/Suzanne Niedland, Katler-Solomon/Charlotte Cohn, Cathy Dantchik, Elizabeth Armstrong, John Gore Organization, The Shubert Organization, Hunter Arnold, Creative Partners Productions, Eastern Standard Time, Global Creatures, The Public Theater, Triptyk Studios, Iris Smith, Michael Robin Productions/Anastasia Muravyeva, Alexi Melvin/Beesham A. Seecharan, Andrew Diamond/Patrick Trettenero, Buzzy Geduld/Gilad Rogowsky, Craig Balsam/David Brendel, Sok Sabai Productions/Ride or Die Productions, Marco Santarelli/Das Ellman & Howe, Linden Delaney/SmigelrutterFitviavi, and Laura Ivey/Janet Brenner.

Rush tickets are available in-person at the Broadway Theatre box office on the day of the performance for $35 each. Tickets are limited to a maximum of 2 per person and are subject to availability.

Digital lottery entrants can register for the chance to purchase up to 2 tickets at $39 each. Entries for the Here Lies Love digital lottery start at 12 AM, one day before the performance, and winners are drawn the same day at 10 AM and 3 PM. Visit rush.telecharge.com for more information and to register. Drawings only appear when they are open for entries.