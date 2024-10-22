Family of Missing Broadway Dancer Zelig Williams Offering Reward

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The family of Zelig Williams, a 28-year-old Broadway dancer and Columbia, South Carolina native, is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to his discovery. Williams, known for his performances in Hamilton and MJ the Musical, has been missing since Thursday, October 3. He was last seen leaving his home in Columbia that morning, and his family reported him missing the following day, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

During a press conference, authorities and Williams' family members urged the public to remain vigilant in the search. "The purpose of this press conference is not to go over the facts. I will tell you though, we have used every means of manpower and technology that’s available. We continue to use them and continue to search, until we find him," said a representative from the RCSD.

Williams’ family reported receiving an SOS alert from his phone shortly after he left home, raising alarm as it suggested a potential crash. However, no evidence of a crash was found.

Williams' car was discovered on Friday, October 4, parked near the Palmetto Trail Trailhead at the intersection of Bluff Road and McCords Ferry. While the vehicle was recovered, Williams remains missing. His family finds it unlikely that he knew the area, as he had only been in Columbia for a few months. Public Information Officer Jay Weaver stated that it is out of character for Williams to go without contacting family or friends, especially given his need for medication.

At the press conference, Williams' cousin made an emotional plea for the public to pay attention to his photos, noting that he had stopped taking his medication before he went missing, making him especially vulnerable. She explained that Williams might appear to be in distress or in a trance-like state, and urged people to keep an eye out and help bring him home.

Sheriff Leon Lott has mentioned the possibility of foul play, but the case remains classified as a missing person investigation.

Williams’ Broadway career began in 2016 with his debut in Hamilton, and he most recently starred in MJ the Musical. He was planning to contribute to his community through Broadway boot camps for local youth. His colleagues, including Hugh Jackman, have been sharing his story on social media to raise awareness.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Richland County Sheriff’s Department at (803) 576-3000 or SC Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).