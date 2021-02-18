Face To Face Films Announces Theatre, Interrupted Season Two

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

FACE TO FACE FILMS is an Independent film & theatre production company founded by Anthony M. Laura, that aims to focus on women-led films & bringing voice to stories about people who are not regularly understood. As an attempt to break the inertia of the pandemic, Laura and his repertory of actors began reading plays and screenplays for their own education and entertainment; then they invited guests; then they opened it up to audiences; now this reading group has become Theatre, Interrupted, a series of presentations of plays that, at some point, became films.

This series is also peppered with original plays workshopped at Face to Face.

Increasing the works per month, Theatre, Interrupted Season Two will feature:

Twilight - February 26

My Girl - February 27

Proof - February 28

RFK - March 26

The Favourite - March 27

and the premiere of Smiles by Colton Rooney on March 28

Face to Face also has

An online discussion series called Actor on Actors

A program entitled The Julia Initiative featuring company discussing mental health and COVID.

A special interview program featuring young Alexandra Colton called Alexandra Talks

A YouTube program, Face to Face Talks where artists discuss timely topics including gender roles in the arts and inclusivity.

Plans are also in effect for a webseries.

Currently in discussion for the second half of the season:

The Glass Menagerie

Why Torture is Wrong and the People Who Love Them

Nerve

Art

The Nine Variations

Vivien Leigh: The Last Press Conference

I Got Sick Then I Got Better

Anthony M. Laura is an independent filmmaker known for writing, producing, and directing his own work. Anthony started Face to Face Films in order to focus in on smaller films about real people. Visit them at FacetoFaceFilms.net.