FUNNY GIRL Shatters All-Time Box Office Record at August Wilson Theatre

Prior to FUNNY GIRL, MEAN GIRLS held the house record ($1,994,386.00) set in 2018.

Dec. 20, 2022  

The revival of Funny Girl shattered the all-time box office record at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street) for the week ending December 18, 2022. Funny Girl's gross for the eight-performance week was $2,005,696.80, marking both a record for the highest gross at the August Wilson Theatre and for the production. Prior to Funny Girl, MEAN GIRLS held the house record ($1,994,386.00) set in 2018.

Produced by Sonia Friedman, Scott Landis and David Babani, Funny Girl stars Emmy Award Nominee Lea Michele as Fanny Brice, Tony and Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein, 2022 Tony & Drama Desk Award Nominee & Chita Rivera Award Winner Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan, and four-time Tony Award nominee Tovah Feldshuh as Mrs. Rosie Brice at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street). They are joined by Peter Francis James as Florenz Ziegfeld, Ephie Aardema as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Debra Cardona as Mrs. Meeker, Toni DiBuono as Mrs. Strakosh, Martin Moran as Tom Keeney, and an acting company that includes Miriam Ali, Amber Ardolino, Daniel Beeman, Colin Bradbury, Kurt Csolak, John Michael Fiumara, Leslie Donna Flesner, Candice Hatakeyama, Masumi Iwai, Aliah James, Jeremiah James, Danielle Kelsey, Stephen Mark Lukas, Alicia Lundgren, John Manzari, Liz McCartney, Connor McRory Katie Mitchell, Justin Prescott, Mariah Reives, Barbara Tirrell, Leslie Blake Walker, and "Fanny Brice" alternate Julie Benko, who performs the role every Thursday.

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this brand-new Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

FUNNY GIRL features choreography by Ellenore Scott, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, costume design by Tony Award winner Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Tony Award winner Kevin Adams, sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, hair & wig design by Campbell Young Associates, music direction and supervision by Emmy Award winner Michael Rafter, casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, orchestrations by Chris Walker, dance, vocal and incidental music arrangements by Alan Williams, and additional arrangements by David Dabbon and Carmel Dean.

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway. Featuring some of the most iconic songs in theatre history including "Don't Rain On My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star," and "People," Michael Mayer's bold new production marks the first time Funny Girl has returned to Broadway since its debut 58 years ago.

Tickets to Funny Girl are now on sale through Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Powered by Lucky Seat, a limited number of tickets will be available for every performance of Funny Girl for $47.50 per ticket. Digital lotteries will begin each Monday at 10AM ET and close the day prior to the performance at 10:30 AM ET. Winners will be notified at approximately 11 AM ET the day prior to the performance via email and SMS. Once notified, winners will have a limited time to claim and pay for their ticket(s). Lottery entrants must be 18 years or older. Tickets are non-transferable. All sales final. No exchange, no refunds. Ticket limits and prices are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change. For additional rules, and information on how to enter, visit" https://www.luckyseat.com/shows/funnygirl-newyork.

A limited number of standing room tickets are available at the box office on the day of the performance if it is sold out. Standing room tickets are first come, first serve.

Sonia Friedman, Scott Landis and David Babani together with Gemini Theatrical, Accidental Jacket and Sony Masterworks Broadway recently announced the digital release of Funny Girl - New Broadway Cast Recording, which is now available wherever you stream music. Produced by David Caddick and David Lai and featuring the classic score by Jule Styne (music) and Bob Merrill (lyrics), the physical CD is set for release on Friday, January 20, 2023 and available here. The album is co-produced by Sonia Friedman, Scott Landis, David Babani, Michael Mayer, Brian Gillet, Huck Walton, Sean Keller and Marc Levine. The album is executive produced by Evan McGill and associate producers are Joanna Drowos, Abby Green and PickleStar Theatricals.



