FUN HOME Broadway, Tour, and West End Cast Members Will Take Part in a Q&A For The Actors Fund
Actors from The Public Theater, Broadway, National Tour and West End productions of FUN HOME will reunite for a live, online Q&A to benefit The Actors Fund.
Actors included are Alessandra Baldacchino (Broadway and National Tour), Henry Boshart (National Tour), Abby Corrigan (National Tour), Kally Duling (Broadway and National Tour), Anthony Fortino (National Tour), Carly Gold (National Tour), Cole Grey (Broadway), Kaisa Hammarlund (West End), Lennon Nate Hammond (National Tour), Noah Hinsdale (Off-Broadway), Noelle Hogan (National Tour), Victoria Janicki (National Tour), Eleanor Kane (West End), Sydney Lucas (Off-Broadway and Broadway - Tony Nomination), Zell Steele Morrow (Broadway), Joél Pérez (Off-Broadway and Broadway), Pierson Salvador (National Tour), Jadyn Schwartz (National Tour), Luké Barbato Smith (National Tour), Sofia Trimarchi (National Tour), Nicole Van Giesen (Broadway), and Oscar Williams (Broadway). Moderated by Tiffany Schleigh.
The Q&A will be held on Wednesday, June 10th at 6:30PM EST / 11:30PM BST. It can be watched on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cabaretforacause.
The event will raise money for The Actors Fund of America, a 501 charitable organization that supports performers and behind-the-scene workers in performing arts and entertainment. Audience members will be able to donate directly to The Actors Fund.
