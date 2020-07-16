FROZEN West End Announces New Dates and Additional Casting

The West End premiere of Disney's Frozen has announced new start dates and a slew of additional cast members!

The production will now reopen the newly refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane, with previews commencing April 2, 2021 and and official opening night on April 14, 2021.

The production has also announced the cast that will join Samantha Barks as Elsa and Stephanie McKeon as Princess Anna. Craig Gallivan will portray Olaf, Obioma Ugoala will play Kristoff, Richard Frame will play Lord Weselton, Oliver Ormson will portray Prince Hans with Ashley Birchall as Sven.

Additional cast members include Joshua St. Clair, Lauren Chia, Cameron Burt, Izzy Snaas, Monica Swayne, Jason Leigh Winter, Hannah Fairclough, Emily Lane, Gabriel Mokake, Emily Mae Walker, Jeremy Batt, Leisha Mollyneaux, Justin-Lee Jones, Jak Skelly, Jacqui Sanchez, and Jacob Maynard.

Learn more at FrozenTheMusical.co.uk.

Frozen, a full-length stage work told in two acts, is the first and only incarnation of the tale that expands upon and deepens its indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film's creators. Like the Disney Theatrical Broadway musicals that have come before it, it is a full evening of theatre and is expected to run two and a half hours.

Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar winners, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 Oscars for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature.

Frozen's director is Michael Grandage, a Tony Award winner (Red) and director of three Olivier Award-winning Outstanding Musicals (Merrily We Roll Along, Grand Hotel and Guys and Dolls), and Rob Ashford, Tony Award winner (Thoroughly Modern Millie) and multiple Tony and Olivier Award nominee, is choreographer.

