FROZEN 3 Is in the Works

Disney CEO Bob Iger has confirmed that a third Frozen film is in the works.

Deadline reports that Iger announced the new flim during today's Q1 earnings call, stating that he will be able to share more about the production "soon." New Toy Story and Zooptopia films are also in the works.

Upon its release in 2019, Frozen 2 became the highest-grossing animated film of all time. It brought in $1.325 million globally, topping its predecessor which made $1.281 million.

The film brought in $449 million in the U.S. alone, and held a spot in the top five for seven weeks straight. Overseas, Frozen 2 brought in over $875.4 million, since its debut on November 22. Combined, the two Frozen films have earned $2.73 billion at the global box office.

From the Academy Award®-winning team-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the first two Frozen movies feature the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.

The first Frozen film won Oscars for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for 2 was nominated at the Oscars for Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez's anthem "Let It Go." "Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2 was also nominated at the 2020 Oscars. "Let It Go" went 8x platinum with 8M units sold stateside.

The Broadway adaptation of Frozen opened on Broadway in 2018. It ran through 2020 and can currently be seen on tour and in London.