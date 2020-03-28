FROZEN 2 Has Second-Highest Number of Digital Downloads of Any Film
Frozen 2's digital downloads were the second-highest for any movie, according to officialcharts.com.
The Disney animated film falls only behind Avengers: Endgame on the list.
In just one week, Frozen 2 garnered over 218,000 downloads. The film is also available on Disney's streaming service, Disney+.
Check out the full chart on http://officialcharts.com/.
From the Academy Award®-winning team-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez-and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen 2" opened in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019.
The song Into The Unknown has been nominated for an Oscar for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song). Frozen 2 is also now the highest-grossing animated film of all time, bringing in $1.325 million globally, topping its predecessor which made $1.281 million.
Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In "Frozen," Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In "Frozen 2," she must hope they are enough.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Laura Bell Bundy has announced via Instagram that she has tested positive for COVID-19.... (read more)
National Theatre Will Stream NT Live Productions For Free on YouTube
The National Theatre has announced its new initiative, NATIONAL THEATRE AT HOME providing access to content online to serve audiences in their homes. ... (read more)
Broadway Veteran Mark Blum Passes Away from Coronavirus Complications
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Mark Blum, who most recently appeared on Broadway in The Assembled Parties (2013), has... (read more)
GMA to Air Special HAMILTON Fan Performance Tomorrow Morning!
Good Morning America will air a special fan-generated performance of the song 'Non-Stop' tomorrow morning.... (read more)
Breaking: 2020 Tony Awards Ceremony Has Been Postponed
BroadwayWorld has just learned that the 74th Annual Tony Awards, scheduled to air live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 7th from Radio Ci... (read more)
R&H Movie Night Continues Friday With OKLAHOMA! Starring Hugh Jackman, Available for Free on BroadwayHD
On the heels of last Friday's debut watch party featuring Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization is partnering wit... (read more)