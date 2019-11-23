FROZEN 2 Has Best November Box Office Opening For An Animated Film, at $130-$140M
Frozen 2 is already set to have the best opening for an animated film in November. Its current estimated weekend total at the box office is $130-$140M, after a gross of $45.9M on its first day, according to Deadline.
This makes Frozen 2 the fifth highest November opening of all-time, behind Hunger Games: Catching Fire ($158M), Twilight Saga: New Moon ($142.8M), Twilight Breaking Dawn 2 ($141M), and Breaking Dawn 1 ($138.1M).
The film's predecessor, Frozen, is the highest grossing animated movie of all-time at $1.27B.
In China, the film grossed $11.4M on its first day, the highest OPENING DAY for any Disney or Pixar movie in the PRC. Foreign sales have reached $18.6M since Wednesday from 26 markets. Frozen 2 opened at #1 in all markets and had the highest grossing OPENING DAY for an animated film of all-time in Korea, Indonesia, Turkey, Philippines, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and UAE. The film is expected to have a $120M-$140M foreign opening.
Read more on Deadline.
Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In "Frozen," Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In "Frozen 2," she must hope they are enough.
From the Academy Award®-winning team-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez-and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen 2" opened in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, rumors have been circulating around a revival of Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida, which might result in a nationa... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda on tick, tick... BOOM- 'It Was the First Musical I Saw That Felt Truly Contemporary'
Miranda recently chatted with Page Six about the project. 'I was a kid who wanted to be a filmmaker all my life,' Miranda explained. 'I was the kid wh... (read more)
Patrick Stewart Will Bring His One-Man A CHRISTMAS CAROL to New York For Two Benefit Performances
Sir Patrick Stewart's acclaimed one-man version of A CHRISTMAS CAROL will return for two nights only, December 11 and December 13, at Theater 511 (511... (read more)
Eileen Atkins and Timothée Chalamet Will Lead 4000 MILES at The Old Vic
This spring The Old Vic will present Amy Herzog's Pulitzer Prize for Drama nominated play 4000 Miles, directed by Matthew Warchus with Eileen Atkins a... (read more)
BREAKING: Ephraim Sykes Will Play Michael Jackson in MJ on Broadway
Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes will star as Michael Jackson in the upcoming Broadway World Premiere of MJ the Musical. MJ will begin preview perform... (read more)
La Jolla Playhouse Announces 2020 Season, Including WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME, LEMPICKA and More
La Jolla Playhouse announces four of six productions for its 2020/2021 season, including the world premieres of Bhangin' It, book by Mike Lew (Tiger S... (read more)