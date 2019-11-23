FROZEN 2 Has Best November Box Office Opening For An Animated Film, at $130-$140M

Frozen 2 is already set to have the best opening for an animated film in November. Its current estimated weekend total at the box office is $130-$140M, after a gross of $45.9M on its first day, according to Deadline.

This makes Frozen 2 the fifth highest November opening of all-time, behind Hunger Games: Catching Fire ($158M), Twilight Saga: New Moon ($142.8M), Twilight Breaking Dawn 2 ($141M), and Breaking Dawn 1 ($138.1M).

The film's predecessor, Frozen, is the highest grossing animated movie of all-time at $1.27B.

In China, the film grossed $11.4M on its first day, the highest OPENING DAY for any Disney or Pixar movie in the PRC. Foreign sales have reached $18.6M since Wednesday from 26 markets. Frozen 2 opened at #1 in all markets and had the highest grossing OPENING DAY for an animated film of all-time in Korea, Indonesia, Turkey, Philippines, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and UAE. The film is expected to have a $120M-$140M foreign opening.

Read more on Deadline.

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In "Frozen," Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In "Frozen 2," she must hope they are enough.

From the Academy Award®-winning team-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez-and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen 2" opened in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You