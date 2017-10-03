FREEZE FRAME: Say Cheese! Tina Fey Makes Special Appearance on MEAN GIRLS Day

In honor of "Mean Girls Day," the August Wilson Theatre box office (245 West 52nd Street) just opened for sales. This morning, in-person attendees were treated to show-branded swag and free cheese fries courtesy of Sweetery Brand's mobile food truck, plus a very special appearance by who else, but Tina Fey!

Fans can also catch the Mean Girls-branded food truck around Manhattan throughout the afternoon, as it makes stops handing out cheese fries at 43rd Street between 7th and 8th Avenues starting at approximately 1:30pm and Union Square West between 16th and 17th Streets starting at approximately 3:30pm.

Mean Girls will open on Broadway this spring at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street). Previews begin Monday, March 12, 2018 in advance of an official opening night of Sunday, April 8, 2018.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

As previously announced, the cast for the run at the National Theatre is led by Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, Taylor Louderman as Regina George, Ashley Park as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, Kerry Butler as Mrs. Heron / Ms. Norbury / Mrs. George, Kyle Seligas Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor, Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall. The cast also includes Stephanie Lynn Bissonnette, Tee Boyich, Collins Conley, Ben Cook, DeMarius Copes, Kevin Csolak, Devon Hadsell, Curtis Edwin Holland, Myles McHale, Chris Medlin, Brittany Nicholas, Becca Petersen, Nikhil Saboo, Jonalyn Saxer, Brendon Stimson, Riza Takahashi, Kamille Upshaw, Zurin Villanueva, Gianna Yanelli, Iain Young.

Below, check out a photo preview of today's festivities!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



'Mean Girls' bookwriter Tina Fey serves cheese fries to fans in celebration of 'Mean Girls' Box Office Opening Day on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre on October 3, 2017 in New York City.



