FREEZE FRAME: Meet the Cast of THE SOUND INSIDE on Broadway!

Tony, Golden Globe, Emmy winner Mary-Louise Parker will star in the Broadway premiere of The Sound Inside, written by Adam Rapp (Red Light Winter), directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit). Previews are already underway for the play, which is set to open on October 17, 2019 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 West 54th Street).

A Tenured Professor. A Talented Student. A Troubling Favor. The riveting and enthralling new play The Sound Inside is a stunningly suspenseful piece of theatre that proves: everyone has a story-the question is how it ends.

The creative team includes Alexander Woodward (Scenic Design), David Hyman (Costume Design), Heather Gilbert (Lighting Design), Daniel Kluger (Original Music & Sound Design) and Aaron Rhyne (Projection Design).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Will Hochman, Mary-Louise Parker , Adam Rapp and David Cromer