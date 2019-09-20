The Sound Inside
Click Here for More Articles on The Sound Inside

FREEZE FRAME: Meet the Cast of THE SOUND INSIDE on Broadway!

Sep. 20, 2019  

Tony, Golden Globe, Emmy winner Mary-Louise Parker will star in the Broadway premiere of The Sound Inside, written by Adam Rapp (Red Light Winter), directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit). Previews are already underway for the play, which is set to open on October 17, 2019 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 West 54th Street).

A Tenured Professor. A Talented Student. A Troubling Favor. The riveting and enthralling new play The Sound Inside is a stunningly suspenseful piece of theatre that proves: everyone has a story-the question is how it ends.

The creative team includes Alexander Woodward (Scenic Design), David Hyman (Costume Design), Heather Gilbert (Lighting Design), Daniel Kluger (Original Music & Sound Design) and Aaron Rhyne (Projection Design).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

FREEZE FRAME: Meet the Cast of THE SOUND INSIDE on Broadway!
Will Hochman, Mary-Louise Parker , Adam Rapp and David Cromer




Related Articles

From This Author Walter McBride

  • FREEZE FRAME: Meet the Cast of THE SOUND INSIDE on Broadway!
  • Photo Coverage: Get a Sneak Peek at the New Musical ONLY HUMAN, Starring Gary Busey
  • Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of ONLY HUMAN, Led By Gary Busey as God
  • Photo Coverage: See the Stars Come Out to Celebrate Jonathan Larson's Legacy at the American Theatre Wing 2019 Gala