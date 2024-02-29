FORBIDDEN BROADWAY ON BROADWAY: MERRILY WE STOLE A SONG to Open at the Hayes Theater This Summer

Gerard Alessandrini’s Forbidden Broadway will make its Broadway debut this summer with Forbidden Broadway on Broadway: Merrily We Stole a Song directed by creator Gerard Alessandrini at the Hayes Theater. Performances begin on July 29; opening night is August 15. It will run through November 1.



In addition to the five-person cast including the onstage pianist, weekly guest stars will appear throughout the engagement.



Tickets will be available through Telecharge; the on-sale date is to be announced.



The cast and the rest of the creative team will be announced.



The show’s creator and director Gerard Alessandrini said, “I’d never have believed that Forbidden Broadway would end up on the street that we love - and love to lampoon.”



Forbidden Broadway on Broadway: Merrily We Stole a Song will be created around the current and recent seasons of Broadway and will include spoofs of the new and upcoming Broadway musicals and plays like The Great Gatsby, The Notebook, Water for Elephants, Hell’s Kitchen and Back to the Future, as well as current and recent Sondheim revivals like Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods, Company and Merrily We Roll Along.



Forbidden Broadway was born in 1982 in New York’s 130-seat Palsson’s Supper Club. It has gone on to play in over 200 cities around the world in venues holding thousands. The show has spawned multiple iterations with Mr. Alessandrini continually updating the material to reflect Broadway’s current slate; a few timeless evergreens remain. Almost no show has escaped the long arm of Forbidden Broadway. Alessandrini’s wit has poked at scores of shows (and their scores), actors and directors are no exception either. Being on the receiving end of his loving barbs is considered both an honor and a rite of passage by legions of theatre legends. For his work on Forbidden Broadway in all its forms, Gerard Alessandrini and the show received a Tonys Honor for Excellence in the Theatre and seven Drama Desk Awards. In addition to Forbidden Broadway, Spamilton, Gerard’s spoof of the Hamilton phenomenon was a runaway hit for two years in New York and continues to tour the US.