FOOTLOOSE's Mason Reeves Takes Over Instagram Saturday!

It's time to cut loose because Mason Reeves is taking over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story on Saturday July 20th at The Muny's production of Footloose! Be sure to tune in and kick off your Sunday shoes to get a behind-the-scenes look at this 80s favorite! Let's hear it for the boy and for this takeover!

Mason is making his Muny debut as Res in Footloose. The Arizona native is The Randy Mitchell Star Performer. His regional credits include Mamma Mia at the Connecticut Repertory Theatre, A Chorus Line at the Heritage Theatre Festival, Guys and Dolls at the Bucks County Playhouse, and The Upside of Down at the New Works Festival. His university credits include We Are Proud to Present..., Passing Strange, and The Last Days of Judas Iscariot. He has appeared on film in Inhuman. He is a rising senior pursuing a BFA in Musical Theatre at the University of Michigan. You can follow along with his adventures on Instagram at @rasonmeeves.

Kick off your Sunday shoes with this 80s favorite! Based on the 1984 Academy Award-nominated blockbuster hit, Footloose shows how a little teenage rebellion and a love of music can open hearts and transform a town. Featuring chart-topping hits, including "Let's Hear It for the Boy," "Holding Out for a Hero" and the Grammy-nominated title track "Footloose," this four-time Tony Award-nominated dancing-sensation will have the entire family burning and yearning to cut loose!

The cast includes Jeremy Kushnier (Rev. Shaw Moore), Mason Reeves (Ren McCormack) McKenzie Kurtz (Ariel Moore), Heather Ayers (Vi Moore), Darlesia Cearcy (Ethel McCormack), NaTasha Yvette Williams (Lulu Warnicker), Aaron Kaburick (Wes Warnicker), Khailah Johnson (Rusty), Maggie Kuntz (Urleen), Katja Rivera Yanko (Wendy Jo), Andrew Alstat (Chuck Cranston), Eli Mayer (Willard Hewitt), Florrie Bagel (Betty Blast), Rebecca Young (Eleanor Dunbar), Patrick Blindauer (Coach Dunbar), Ben Nordstrom (Cowboy Bob) and Jerry Vogel (Principal Clark).

A burning, yearning ensemble completes this cast, including Maya Bowles, Francine Espiritu, Abbey Friedmann, Rohit Gopal, Kaylee Guzowski, Kennedy Holmes, Zachary Daniel Jones, Graham Keen, Kelly MacMillan, Lena Owens, Whit Reichert, Antonio Rodriguez, Jonathan Savage, Trevor Michael Schmidt, Gabi Stapula, Christopher Tipps and Zoe Vonder Haar. The company will also be joined by the Muny Kid and Teen youth ensemble.





Related Articles