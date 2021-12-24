FLYING OVER SUNSET Cancels Additional Shows; To Return December 28

Click Here for More Articles on FLYING OVER SUNSET

FLYING OVER SUNSET has cancelled additional performances "out of an abundance of caution". Previously the show shut down on December 22nd, after a positive case was detected in the company.

They've now canceled additional performances - including Saturday, December 25 at 2pm and 8pm Sunday, December 26 at 1pm. The next scheduled performance is Tuesday, December 28 at 7pm

See the tweet below:

Out of an abundance of caution, we have cancelled the following performances of @flyingoversunset.



Saturday, December 25 at 2pm and 8pm

Sunday, December 26 at 1pm



The next scheduled performance is Tuesday, December 28 at 7pm pic.twitter.com/j8eqQpQ5S3 - LincolnCenterTheater (@LCTheater) December 24, 2021

1950s Hollywood. You are at a beautiful beach house overlooking the Pacific with Cary Grant, Clare Boothe Luce and Aldous Huxley... and they are on an acid trip. Together.





That is the bold premise of Flying Over Sunset, a new musical written and directed by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award® winner James Lapine (Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods, Falsettos). Join three extraordinary people as they take an exhilarating journey into the most colorful corners of the human psyche - delving into their private desires, hopes and secrets. Carmen Cusack (Bright Star), Harry Hadden-Paton (My Fair Lady) and Tony Yazbeck (On the Town) lead the cast in this brilliantly imagined story of revelation and connection.





FLYING OVER SUNSET features a gorgeous score written by Pulitzer Prize, Emmy® and Tony Award winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal) and Tony nominee Michael Korie (Grey Gardens). Michelle Dorrance, the world-renowned dancer and MacArthur grant winner, makes her theatrical debut as the show's choreographer. Don't miss the next breathtakingly original musical from James Lapine - now in previews at Lincoln Center Theater!