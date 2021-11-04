FLYING OVER SUNSET Announces Online Ticket Lottery & Student Rush Policy

Lincoln Center Theater has announced an online ticket lottery and student rush policy for its new musical Flying Over Sunset, beginning with the musical's first preview on Thursday, November 11 at 8pm at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street). The musical, with book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt, and lyrics by Michael Korie, and choreography by Michelle Dorrance will open Thursday, December 13.

A limited number of tickets priced at $40 will be sold each day to the winners of the lottery. Entries will be accepted online (http://flyingoversunsetlottery.com/) beginning at 12 midnight the day before the performance and close at 3:00 pm the day before the performance.

Winners can purchase their tickets at http://flyingoversunsetlottery.com/ and pick up their tickets at the Vivian Beaumont Theater box office (150 W. 65th Street) with their credit card. Limit one entry per person and two tickets per winner.

In addition to the digital lottery, for each performance LCT will offer, subject to availability, $32 student rush tickets beginning two hours before a performance at the box office. Student rush tickets are limited to one ticket per performance with the presentation of a valid college/university ID. (Please note: not all performances have student rush tickets.)

A limited number of tickets, also priced at $32, are available at every performance through LincTix, LCT's program for 21 to 35 year olds. For information and to enroll, visit LincTix.org.

FLYING OVER SUNSET stars Carmen Cusack, Kanisha Marie Feliciano, Harry Hadden-Paton, Nehal Joshi, Emily Pynenburg, Michele Ragusa, Robert Sella, Laura Shoop, Atticus Ware, and Tony Yazbeck. Aria Braswell, Danny Gardner, Kate Marilley, Patrick Scott McDermott, Tony Roach, and Michael Winther understudy various roles.

Set in the 1950's, Flying Over Sunset is a work of fiction inspired by the lives of three extraordinary and accomplished people - writer Aldous Huxley (Harry Hadden-Paton); playwright, diplomat, and congresswoman, Clare Boothe Luce (Carmen Cusack); and film legend Cary Grant (Tony Yazbeck) - each of whom in real life experimented with the drug LSD. At a crossroads in their lives the three come together, and under the influence of the drug, take a trip and confront the mysteries of their lives and their world.

FLYING OVER SUNSET has sets by Beowulf Boritt, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Bradley King, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, projections by 59 Productions, and casting by The Telsey Office, with orchestrations by Michael Starobin, and music direction by Kimberly Grigsby. Flying Over Sunset is produced in association with Jack Shear. Rick Steiger is the Production Stage Manager.