FLIP CIRCUS To Make Stops At Staten Island And Long Island

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



FL!P Circus has been winning over audiences since debuting in 2022. This intimate big top experience, created by the Vazquez family, is hitting the road once again with its brand new Tour ‘24 production.

Its red and white big top tent will make stops at the Staten Island Mall in Staten Island, NY from April 19 – 30, the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, NY from May 3 – 14, and the Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station, NY from May 17 – 28. Hailed as one of America's best new family entertainment events, this all-new show was specially curated to showcase an incredible and eclectic mix of international human performers. There's something for everyone! Tickets are on sale now.

The art form of circus has been part of America's entertainment landscape for over 200 years. Evoking this great American tradition, Fl!p Circus combines the classic and the contemporary to bring families and friends together for a memorable experience. There's something for everyone in this circus adventure that takes place under a distinctive red and white striped, 800-seat, climate-controlled big top tent. For those who like to be close to the action, no seat at Fl!p Circus is more than 50 feet from the ring. You might even find yourself being brought into the fun. And of course there's a generous concession stand featuring an assortment of delicious treats. At Fl!p Circus, leave your cares at the door and enter a world where the laughs are plentiful and the wows only stop when the show ends.

The international flair of the show is led by Brazil's favorite clown, Bubi Guiner bringing his classic comedic routines and side-splitting antics to America for the first time. If you like daring acrobatic feats, Fl!p Circus is the place to be! From India, Hasan Ansari thrills audiences on the rarely seen Pole Mallakhamb performing body-bending maneuvers on a wooden pole leaving you wondering how a human body can do that. Anastasia & Misha, from Ukraine, present a stunningly synchronized and poetic presentation of dance and acrobatics. Pavel Valla Bertini, a fifth-generation performer from the Czech Republic, keeps audiences on the edge of their seats with his unparalleled one, three and even fifteen-wheeled unicycle skills! From Mexico, fourth generation performer, Alexa Vazquez, mesmerizes with her magnificent hula hoop performance. The award-winning Bingo Troupe, direct from Ukraine, showcases their signature electrifying mix of dance and acrobatics. No circus would be complete without juggling, and Fl!p Circus features one of the very best acts of its kind. From Chile, the Reyes Brothers, demonstrate the incredible, fast paced juggling skills with which they have amazed audiences all over the world. The live Fl!p Circus Band provides the versatile soundtrack to all the action. If you're looking for high-energy fun that the entire family can enjoy, grab your tickets to Fl!p Circus. Don't miss this exciting big top experience.

Tickets

Show times are 7:30pm on weekdays and 1:00pm, 4:00pm and 7:00pm on Saturdays and Sundays. For tickets and additional information, please visit www.FlipCircus.com. Tickets start at $30.00 (children) and $50.00 (adults) with senior/military/handicap discounts available. A special family four pack discount is available online. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the box office during each engagement.