FEAST: A Performance Party Announces Its Artist Lineup

Join the FEAST: A Performance Series community for a celebration of artists creating new art at this benefit for FEAST: Season 4. The performance party takes place on Friday, September 13th, with doors opening at 7pm and the party starting at 7:30pm. The venue is Speyer Hall at University Settlement: 184 Eldridge St on the corner of Rivington St, and is closest to the 2nd Avenue F, Bowery St J/M, and Delancey-Essex St F/M/J/Z stations.

Hosted by drag performer Mz. Asa Metric, FEAST: A Performance Party will feature performances by former Featured Artists from the past three seasons, including neo-retro variety performers Max & Nicky, singer/songwriter Nandi Kayyy, choreographer Gavin Myers, comedian Sam Morrison, and musician Eli Denby Wood.

The performance party will also feature a two-tier raffle, a banquet, and a (by suggested donation) bar-all supported by our incredibly Party Sponsors, including Widow Jane, CHOCnyc, The Grafton, Ars Nova, and more!

Very Important Party Person (VIPP) tickets can be purchased through FEAST's Kickstarter campaign, at www.kickstarter.com/projects/feastperformance/feast-season-4. A single VIPP ticket is included in the $75 Perk, and two tickets (VIPPx2) are included in the $100 Perk. VIPP ticket holders enjoy royalty treatment, an exclusive cocktail, and bonus raffle tickets!

Regular tickets can be purchased for $30 at www.feastperformanceparty.brownpapertickets.com, and limited tickets will be available for purchase at the door for $40.

FEAST: A Performance Series gathers artists and audiences once a month for a three-course meal of art and community. Each month FEAST features three artists from three different performance-based disciplines, creating a unique and spontaneous triptych of art-in-process at each FEAST. FEAST is a lab space for artists to take risks, make a mess, and engage an audience in the process of creating a new performance piece. As a communal act, FEAST emphasizes the connection between artist and audience, and the meaningfulness created out of breaking bread and witnessing art as a group. During the show and afterwards at our regular part Nightcap at The Grafton, our monthly community connects over the performances and their own practices. FEAST celebrates artistic advocacy, community building, and the power of art + snacks. More information can be found at www.feastperformance.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You