FALL ARTS WEEK Comes to Governors Island, September 8-13

The Trust for Governors Island announced today the inaugural Fall Arts Week on Governors Island, a joint roster of exhibitions, open studios, events and activities presented across several days in September by a diverse collaborative of arts and cultural organizations that call the Island home.

Works from dozens of artists will be displayed throughout the Island and concentrated in the historic houses of Nolan Park and Colonels Row. Visitors can move from house to house and interact directly with both art and artists, drawing from a compelling mix of visual art pieces, new media, soundscapes, sculpture, conceptual art, outsider art and more-a collection unlike any in New York City, in a totally unique setting.

This profoundly interdisciplinary selection explores themes of identity, memory, family, gender equity, colonialism, environmental interactions and crises, the U.S. prison system, the intersection of arts and technology, double-consciousness and more. Participating organizations will also hold free community building activities, performances, meet-the-artist events and workshops throughout the week.

Fall Arts Week will help expand public access to many arts and cultural programs on the Island, with several participating organizations opening on weekdays for the first time this season. In addition, select organizations that have been focusing on providing residency space for artists during the 2021 season will open their studios to the public during this time.

Organizations participating in Fall Arts Week, all of whom have a seasonal or full-time presence on the Island, include ArtCrawl Harlem, BronxArtSpace, Escaping Time: Art from U.S. Prisons, Flux Factory, Harvestworks, Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, NARS Foundation, NYU Gallatin, Swale, Triangle Arts, West Harlem Art Fund, Works on Water and more to be announced.

Each public season, the Trust for Governors Island invites dozens of arts, cultural, environmental and educational organizations to propose seasonal public programs including exhibitions, residencies, workshops, performances and more. Governors Island is a hub for arts and culture where collaboration is encouraged between participating organizations and space is provided to presenters free of charge, giving organizations and artists opportunities to showcase and develop work in a setting unlike anywhere else in the world while reaching a diverse and growing audience of engaged visitors.

Visit govisland.org/FallArtsWeek for more information and the full schedule.

In accordance with the Key to NYC Executive Order, indoor public programs and galleries on Governors Island require proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Proof of vaccination includes a photo or hard copy of a CDC vaccination card, the NYC COVID Safe app, the Excelsior Pass or another official vaccine record for approved vaccines. Children younger than 12 years old (not currently eligible for vaccination) must be accompanied by a vaccinated person. Face coverings continue to be required in all indoor spaces on Governors Island.

For more information, visit www.govisland.org.