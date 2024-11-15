Exclusive: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Cast Raises the Volume at Broadway Sessions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returned last month with cast members from Water for Elephants, now running on Broadway at the Imperial Theatre.

Performers included: Marissa Rosen ("Son of a Preacher Man"), Brandon Block ("A Platonic Affair"), Charles South and Gabriel Costa ("Runs in the Family"), Philippe Aymard, Matthew Varvar ("Somewhere Over the Rainbow"), Taylor Colleton ("But the World Goes 'Round") and more. The evening also featured performances by singing actress Emma Puerta ("My Big French Boyfriend" and "My Days").

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret.

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.