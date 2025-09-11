Exclusive Track: 'Walking Alone' From GET WHAT YOU WANT: THE SONGS OF MICHAEL FINKE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tomorrow, Center Stage Records is releasing Get What You Want: The Songs of Michael Finke. BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first listen to the track “Walking Alone” by Alan H. Green. Listen here!

Michael Finke shared, "I've known Alan H. Green for a while now. Everyone in this industry who knows him just adores him and of course his voice is a force of nature. When he was finally available to sing in a concert of mine he asked me what song I had in mind. And I realized I didn't have one that felt perfect for his voice. So I quickly searched for a song to write about and I had just watched the movie "Wild" with Reese Witherspoon and was so moved by it. It's based on the story of Cheryl Strayed and her 1000 mile walk across the Pacific Crest Trail. I wrote the song in a couple hours and sent it his way. And when we knew we wanted it on the album, there was only one person I could ask to record it."

Get What You Want will feature Emily Afton (Hadestown), Ari Axelrod (Fiddler on the Roof), Donna Lynne Champlin (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), Alex Goley (Big River), Alan H. Green (The Preacher’s Wife), F. Michael Haynie (The Heart of Rock and Roll), Tommy Kaiser (Rent), Sarah Naughton (The Sound of Music), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Jelani Remy (Back to the Future), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), Analise Scarpaci (Mrs. Doubtfire), Justin David Sullivan (& Juliet), Talia Suskauer (Parade), and Matt Wood (Saturday Night).